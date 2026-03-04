Yesterday, March 3, 2026, Mashup Ireland AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release stating that the Company had received a notice from Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") regarding the Exchange's intention to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market due to deficiencies relating to, inter alia, the Company's reporting obligations and communication with its Certified Adviser.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to delist an issuer's financial instruments if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements in the rulebook.

According to item 6.3.1 (b) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Mashup Ireland AB Short name MASHUP ISIN code: SE0013512019

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.