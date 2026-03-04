Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
Tech Mahindra Launches Agentic Payment Assistance & Collections Optimization Solution for Telcos at Mobile World Congress 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, today announced the launch of 'Agentic Payment Assistance & Collections Optimization' solution. The enterprise-ready solution will be available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and will help global telecommunications operators to efficiently discover, test, deploy, and manage a wide range of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents. It will enable enterprises to seamlessly integrate all tools into a centralized platform, while benefiting from secure, scalable cloud infrastructure.

Tech_Mahindra_New_Logo

Further augmenting Tech Mahindra's collaboration with AWS, the solution combines Tech Mahindra's deep telecom expertise with native AWS services. The solution leverages Amazon Bedrock for generative and agentic AI capabilities, Amazon Connect for omnichannel customer engagement, and AWS Step Functions for intelligent workflow orchestration. Tech Mahindra's 'Agentic Payment Assistance & Collections Optimization' solution integrates seamlessly with leading billing and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms, demonstrating agentic behavior by reasoning across multiple data signals, taking autonomous actions, and continuously learning to improve recommendations over time.

Birendra Sen, President - Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Telecommunications operators today are under growing pressure to protect revenue without compromising customer trust. Traditional payment and collections approaches are reactive, fragmented, and expensive to scale. Our 'Agentic Payment Assistance & Collections Optimization' solution, now available in AWS marketplace, redefines this model by combining agentic AI with human oversight, enabling proactive revenue protection while delivering compliant customer engagement."

The solution also helps operators balance automation with human oversight, particularly for vulnerable customers and complex cases by shifting payment assistance from a reactive intervention to a proactive workflow. 'Agentic Payment Assistance & Collections Optimization' enables telecom operators to transform human-intensive payment processes into intelligent, agent-driven workflows. The solution continuously monitors payment risk, autonomously assesses eligibility, sets up payment arrangements, and orchestrates timely follow-ups across instant messaging applications, chat, voice, and SMS, while ensuring compliance and secure engagement across channels.

Through 'Agentic Payment Assistance & Collections Optimization', Tech Mahindra strengthens its position as a leader in agentic AI-led telecom innovation, while enabling joint go-to-market momentum and co-sell opportunities with AWS. For customers, the offering delivers faster access to a scalable, enterprise-ready AI solution that improves revenue protection, reduces churn, and enhances customer experience with measurable business impact.

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com.

Our Website & Social Media Channels

Website: http://www.techmahindra.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tech-mahindra
X: https://x.com/Tech_Mahindra

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804444/5836077/Tech_Mahindra_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-mahindra-launches-agentic-payment-assistance--collections-optimization-solution-for-telcos-at-mobile-world-congress-2026-302704204.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
