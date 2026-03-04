Lotus Technology Inc.: Lotus Tech Unveils LTS - Lotus Tuned Specification - First Global X-Hybrid Model LOTUS For Me to Debut on March 29

Unveiled LTS - Lotus' proprietary motorsport-derived engineering tuning standard, ensuring consistent driver-centric dynamics.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. ("Lotus Tech" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced the launch of LTS (Lotus Tuned Specification), the Company's proprietary engineering and dynamic-tuning standard. Lotus Tech also confirmed that LOTUS For Me- the first X-hybrid model developed under the LTS framework will debut in China in late March, followed by a European market rollout starting in mid-2026.

Rooted in 78 years of motorsport-inspired research, development and validation, LTS extends Lotus' driver-centric performance philosophy from individual component of full-vehicle integration, calibration and validation.

LTS: A Comprehensive Engineering Standard From Component Development to Full-Vehicle Dynamic Validation

LTS is more than a supplier qualification label - it is a holistic engineering system embedded throughout the entire vehicle development lifecycle. The standard emphasizes joint development, unified calibration methodologies and consistent performance verification across key systems to ensure every Lotus vehicle delivers exceptional driving and handling performance.

Lotus' engineers co-developed critical systems such as braking modules, active stabilizer bars and suspension components with strategic suppliers. These parts undergo repeated testing and calibration against unified vehicle dynamic targets. All parts bearing the LTS badge must align with the vehicle's dynamic control objectives and pass Lotus' rigorous engineering validation before being applied to mass-produced models. LTS certification confirms components are verified under Lotus' stringent engineering system to deliver a genuine "For the Drivers" experience.

"The core of LTS is to translate motorsport-proven methodologies into replicable, verifiable engineering standards," said Mr. Feng Qingfeng, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Tech. "This ensures consistent vehicle dynamics across different powertrain formats and market conditions."

LOTUS For Me is co-developed by Lotus team in China and Europe. The UK engineering center leads chassis dynamic tuning and calibration, while the China team focuses on powertrain and advanced driver-assistance development. The model has completed systematic durability and stability testing under diverse extreme global operating conditions.

From Track to Lifestyle: All-New LOTUS For Me Engineered for Dynamic Performance

Developed under the LTS standards, the all-new LOTUS For Me is positioned as a hyper-SUV equipped with the new X-Hybrid architecture, where "X" symbolizes high performance and unlimited potential. Powered by a 900V high-voltage platform and dual permanent magnet synchronous motors, it delivers a peak output of 952 PS, with 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.3 seconds. The acceleration performance in the middle and later stages is equally powerful with 0-200 km/h in 10.5 seconds and 0-400 meters in 11.16 seconds. It offers a combined range exceeding 1,400 km and a WLTC combined fuel consumption of only 0.07 L/100 km (under ideal test conditions).

Beyond headline figures, LOTUS For Me focuses on sustainable, real-world performance. Official data shows the model still accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds at 10% remaining battery, enabling full-time, full-scenario high performance.*

The advanced X-hybrid technology in LOTUS For Me features four core advantages:

A battery pack with an ultra-high 11C discharge rate, allowing a 70 kWh battery to discharge full energy in 5 minutes;

A 150 kW on-board generator system maintaining battery operation within the high-efficiency 30%-80% range;

At 120 km/h cruise in charge-depleting mode, it regenerates an additional 25 kWh per hour;

4-minute extreme-cold battery wake-up technology, instantly restoring full performance.





To eliminate the intervention delay of conventional four-wheel drive, LOTUS For Me uses a full-time 4WD system with 0ms response time. Through intelligent energy management, it offers four driving modes: EV (Electric Vehicle), ICEV (Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle), Force EV, and Hybrid. The system can also predict road conditions via navigation data to intelligently optimize power switching. Thanks to optimized vehicle weight distribution, LOTUS For Me achieves stronger efficiency that under WLTC conditions, the four-wheel-drive version is more fuel-efficient than the two-wheel-drive version.

As a global hyper-SUV, LOTUS For Me will launch in China in late March 2026, enter Europe in mid-2026, and subsequently expand to North America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and other markets.

*Actual performance may vary based on weather, road surface, load, tire status and other factors; please refer to official releases and real-world usage.

