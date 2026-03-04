Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
Nextensa NV: Citi chooses The Rock in Cloche d'Or

PRESS RELEASE

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION
Luxembourg, March 4, 2026, 17:55 PM

Citi chooses The Rock in Cloche d'Or

Luxembourg March 4, 2026 - Nextensa, in partnership with Promobe through their joint venture Grossfeld, announces that Citi (bank) has signed a long-term lease agreement for office space in The Rock, a new landmark office building located in the Cloche d'Or district of Luxembourg.

The Rock, situated on Boulevard Kockelscheuer in the heart of the district, will offer 9,492 m² of premium office space spread over ten floors, complemented by two basement levels. The building is scheduled for delivery in mid-2027.

Citi, present in Luxembourg since 1970 and one of the country's leading international financial institutions, will occupy the upper floors of the building, benefiting from exceptional visibility and views over the rapidly developing urban district.

The arrival of Citi at The Rock further confirms the attractiveness of Cloche d'Or for leading international institutions and underlines the strategic relevance of the district for the future of Luxembourg's financial sector.

Cloche d'Or
Developed by Nextensa and Promobe (through the joint venture Grossfeld), Cloche d'Or has become a leading urban district in Luxembourg, combining residential, work, retail, and leisure functions. Easily accessible and with over 120,000?m² of office space already built, the district offers a premium, vibrant urban ecosystem.

Nextensa
Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer, with activities focused on office, retail, and residential projects in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium, and Austria.

Promobe
Promobe is a major player in real estate development in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Grossfeld
Grossfeld, a joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa, is the main player in the development of the mixed-use Cloche d'Or district.

For more information:

NEXTENSA
Michel Van Geyte - Chief Executive Officer
+32 2 882 10 08 - michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

PROMOBE
Presse Relations: Axelle Graisse - Group Marketing & Communication Manager
+352 621 892 102 - axelle.graisse@promobe.lu

GROSSFELD (Promobe & Nextensa joint-venture)
Patrick Labey - Director
+352 248393-1 - patrick.labey@grossfeld.lu


