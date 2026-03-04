Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 18:12 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Launches Its AI Data Platform to Power Faster AI Adoption for Enterprises

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei AI DC Innovation Forum at MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei unveiled its AI Data Platform, designed to address the key challenges in adopting AI agents and strengthen the data foundation for enterprise digital and intelligent transformation.

AI agents now lie at the heart of transformation. Yet, despite having massive amounts of data, enterprises still struggle to deploy AI agents at scale due to multiple challenges, including delayed knowledge acquisition and low retrieval accuracy, inefficient inference in long-sequence and multi-turn interaction scenarios, and the lack of task memory and experience accumulation. These gaps keep most AI agents confined to the demonstration stage, far from being ready for production-level enterprise applications.

Xie Liming, the President of the Flash Storage Domain of the Huawei Data Storage Product Line, launches the AI Data Platform

In direct response to these shared challenges, Xie Liming, the President of the Flash Storage Domain of the Huawei Data Storage Product Line, introduced the AI Data Platform. It integrates the knowledge base, KV cache, and memory bank, and is coordinated by UCM. This platform enables enterprise AI agents to move beyond demonstrations and become real production tools.

  • Knowledge generation and retrieval with real-time, high-accuracy multimodal knowledge retrieval for agents
    This technology uses knowledge bases to continuously detect source data changes and convert raw data into knowledge in near real-time. It converts multimodal data into high-accuracy knowledge through multimodal lossless parsing and token-level encoding, with a retrieval accuracy of over 95%.
  • KV cache for inference acceleration, using historical memory data to improve the inference efficiency of agents
    The intelligent tiering and management of the KV cache greatly reduce repeated computing during inference for lower inference latency, improve inference throughput and user experience, and deliver strong performance support for long-sequence and complex agent inference.
  • Memory extraction and recall with personalized and continually summarized memory for agents
    This technology uses memory banks to accumulate working memory and experiential memory during AI agent interaction. It supports memory backtracking and multi-agent collaborative learning to continuously optimize inference accuracy and efficiency, making models smarter with use.

Looking ahead, Huawei will strengthen its investment in AI data infrastructure, empower industry transformation through ongoing innovation, and work with global customers and partners to drive broader AI adoption across more fields, unlocking the full potential of data.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926169/Xie_Liming_President_Flash_Storage_Domain_Huawei_Data_Storage_Product.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-its-ai-data-platform-to-power-faster-ai-adoption-for-enterprises-302704213.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.