Foodtastic Taps Sadie AI as Preferred Voice AI Partner

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Foodtastic, one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing restaurant franchisors, announces it has selected Sadie AI as its preferred Voice AI platform, delivering an always-on, highly customized, customer-centric phone automation service to its 27 restaurant banners, including Milestones, Second Cup and Freshii.

The company piloted the technology at Milestones in the fall and will begin launching it at Milestones locations in February, with plans to expand to other full-service restaurant brands over time. Sadie AI handles inbound phone calls 24/7, answering common questions, booking reservations, and supporting phone-based ordering.

"This is about applying technology where it actually improves restaurant operations," said Vlad Ciobanu, Senior Vice-President, Marketing at Foodtastic. "Following a successful pilot, we're launching Sadie AI, starting with our full-service restaurants and making it available across our brands as a practical solution to manage calls, reservations, and guest inquiries at scale."

The pilot demonstrated the extent to which Sadie AI can help to reduce operational strain, capture more revenue, and deliver a faster, more consistent guest experience.

For restaurants, the phone remains one of the most critical yet, at times, challenging and potentially disruptive channels from a human resources perspective. Sadie AI solves this by ensuring no call goes unanswered, even during peak hours. Guests receive instant, accurate responses about hours, locations, menus, and promotions, while reservations and orders are seamlessly handled without pulling staff away from in-store service.

"We're thrilled to partner with Foodtastic and support its brands at scale," said Stuart Lachovsky, VP of Partnerships at Sadie AI. "Restaurants lose revenue and trust from guests every time a phone call is unanswered. Sadie AI turns the phone into a revenue-generating, guest-friendly channel, without adding labour or complexity."

The rollout of Sadie AI across participating Foodtastic brands is scheduled for Q1 2026, reinforcing Foodtastic's commitment to adopting scalable, franchise-friendly technologies that improve performance across its network.

Sadie AI will also be showcasing its Voice AI platform at the RC Show in Toronto from March 8-10 at Booth 5031. Attendees are invited to visit the team to see live demonstrations and learn how AI-powered voice automation is transforming restaurant operations.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is a leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada, with over 1,200 restaurants and $1 billion in sales. With an extensive presence both domestically and internationally, Foodtastic continues to drive the growth and success of its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and innovative culinary experiences. For more information, visit foodtastic.ca

About Sadie AI

Sadie AI is the AI-powered voice platform built for hospitality. Acting as a virtual host, Sadie handles calls, books reservations, answers guest questions, and supports phone orders, all in real time, 24/7. By automating the phone channel, Sadie helps restaurants increase revenue, improve efficiency, and let staff focus on delivering exceptional in-person experiences.

Headquartered in Montreal and owned by Valsoft, Sadie AI is redefining how hospitality brands connect with guests through effortless, intelligent, and revenue-driven voice interactions. Learn more at https://www.heysadie.ai.

Media Contacts

Foodtastic

Dalia Esposito

Torchia Communications

www.torchiacom.com

514-654-2635

dalia@torchiacom.com

Sadie AI

Ryan Sullivan

Head of Marketing

ryan.sullivan@heysadie.ai

