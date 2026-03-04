One platform for KYC, anti-fraud, and geolocation-purpose-built for Brazil, engineered to maximize conversion from day one.

GeoComply today announced its unified identity platform for Brazil, bringing KYC verification, anti-fraud intelligence, and geolocation compliance together in a single value package designed specifically for the country's regulated iGaming market.

GeoComply's Unified Identity Platform Helps Brazil iGaming Operators Increase Pass Rates While Strengthening Fraud Protection

"Brazil is one of the most complex and fast-moving regulated markets in the world, and operators there are dealing with challenges that off-the-shelf solutions simply aren't built for," said Kip Levin, CEO of GeoComply. "We've taken the same approach that has delivered industry-leading pass rates across more than 30 jurisdictions-custom-built, locally tuned, obsessively optimized-and applied it to Brazil. The result is a single platform that solves KYC, fraud, and compliance together, so operators can focus on growth instead of managing vendor sprawl."

The platform is designed to make trust-versus-risk decisions clear from the first interaction-helping operators welcome legitimate players quickly while acting decisively against fraud.

Best-in-Class Pass Rates, Made Easy

At the core of the Brazil launch is a managed, local KYC waterfall delivered through one endpoint. Instead of stitching together fragmented vendor integrations and inconsistent onboarding flows, operators gain access to leading Brazilian data sources through a continuously optimized identity infrastructure.

Players experience a streamlined registration journey with docless flows that leverage CPF validation, while operators achieve stronger pass rates without increasing operational complexity or manual review queues.

This same identity framework has delivered pass rates above 95% across U.S. states and above 90% in the U.K., demonstrating a repeatable model for improving conversion in regulated markets.

"As we grow internationally, we know we can trust GeoComply to deliver excellent results and show up as a strategic partner that is focused on our success. Their team's expertise and dedication to getting it right have helped us achieve high pass rates and an excellent player experience in Brazil and Argentina, all while giving the entire team at Betano peace of mind that we are meeting evolving regulatory standards," says George Moschetas, Director of Product at Kaizen Gaming, the parent company of Betano.

Fraud Intelligence That Extends Beyond Registration

What differentiates GeoComply from standalone KYC vendors is what happens after verification.

The platform applies real-time device, location, and behavioral intelligence throughout the player lifecycle-helping operators detect deepfakes, local mule rings, and account takeover attempts without disrupting legitimate users.

Machine learning models trained specifically for Brazil analyze device manipulation, high-risk location activity, and cross-account linkages in real time-while supporting AML compliance requirements through continuous monitoring.

One Platform. One Partner.

Rather than layering separate KYC vendors, fraud tools, and geolocation providers, operators gain a unified identity infrastructure and a single operational partner.

GeoComply manages vendor relationships, waterfall optimization, regulatory alignment, and continuous model tuning-supported by a dedicated Fraud and Risk team that works alongside operators as threats evolve. The platform delivers up to 99.7% geolocation pass rates and 99.999% uptime reliability in regulated environments.

GeoComply supports licensed operators across Brazil's regulated iGaming market and continues to expand its regional investment.

To learn more about GeoComply's identity, anti-fraud, and geolocation solutions for Brazil, visit: geocomply.com/brazil-igaming

About GeoComply

GeoComply's unique digital identity platform is purpose-built to shut down spoofing. Its "where"-based trust engine fuses high-integrity location intelligence, device intelligence, behavioral analysis, and KYC data to stop sophisticated fraud that other platforms don't even know about, while helping businesses verify legitimate users fast.

Trusted by leading regulated operators across North America, Europe, Brazil, and other emerging markets, GeoComply delivers high-integrity identity and fraud prevention solutions at global scale.

Forged in the world's toughest regulatory environments, GeoComply's data vantage point spans 14+ years in compliance, fraud, and identity. Its active network of 200+ million device installs worldwide fuels its AI/ML models, with 2.5+ billion monthly incoming insights across Financial Services, FinTech, Media Entertainment, iGaming, and more. By innovating where speed meets expertise, GeoComply keeps businesses ahead of emerging fraud.

