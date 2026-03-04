Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Registration is open for BrandSmart 2026, the longest-running brand marketing conference in the United States, produced by the American Marketing Association Chicago. The 24th annual conference will take place Thursday, April 23, 2026, at City Hall in Chicago's Fulton Market district from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 300 marketing professionals are expected to attend the full-day conference. BrandSmart attracts participants at all stages of their careers, from emerging marketers to senior executives across B2B, B2C and nonprofit sectors, creating a dynamic environment for learning, collaboration and professional growth.

This year's theme, "Marketing in the Age of Acceleration," focuses on how marketers can lead and grow in a business environment defined by artificial intelligence, rapid technological change, rising client and consumer expectations and increased accountability.

"In a period of unprecedented technological advancement and market complexity, marketers are being asked to move faster and think more strategically than ever before," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "BrandSmart 2026 is designed to provide practical insights and real-world strategies that help professionals navigate that acceleration with confidence."

Produced by AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, the conference will feature keynote presentations and breakout sessions addressing topics such as artificial intelligence as a growth driver, data privacy and governance, omnichannel strategy, brand storytelling, digital transformation, sustainability and leadership development.

Sessions will emphasize case studies, measurable outcomes and actionable frameworks that attendees can apply within their organizations.

Additional speakers and agenda updates will be announced at brandsmart.amachicago.org.

Tickets for BrandSmart are $245 for AMA Chicago members and $345 for nonmembers. Discounted pricing is available for students, groups and bundled membership packages. Details are available at brandsmart.amachicago.org/pricing.

BrandSmart 2026 sponsors include VML, Cvent, Be Found Online, First Position Digital, Organic Headshots, Minitab, mcguffin, Robert Half Talent Solutions, Illinois Tech, fjorge and Street Level Studio.

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago is the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network. The organization provides professional development opportunities for marketers across the Chicago region through educational programming, industry events and community engagement. More information is available at amachicago.org.

(left to right) AMA Chicago President-Elect Karen Hatfield, Past Presidents Leslie Marshall and Josh Blacksmith, Chapter President Chris McGuire

Marketers attending BrandSmart learned from the industry's top experts.

PHOTOS BY ORGANIC HEADSHOTS

