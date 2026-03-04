DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-March-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 4 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,008 Highest price paid per share: 146.00p Lowest price paid per share: 140.00p 143.9863p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,473,277 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,268,299 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,268,299 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 143.9863p 63,008

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 523 140.00 08:05:49 00379973753TRLO1 XLON 522 140.80 08:25:28 00379982535TRLO1 XLON 539 140.80 08:25:29 00379982541TRLO1 XLON 527 140.60 08:40:43 00379990511TRLO1 XLON 356 140.20 08:52:52 00380000119TRLO1 XLON 157 140.40 08:56:27 00380003207TRLO1 XLON 368 140.20 09:00:57 00380007388TRLO1 XLON 157 140.20 09:00:57 00380007389TRLO1 XLON 17 140.20 09:00:58 00380007415TRLO1 XLON 132 140.20 09:00:58 00380007416TRLO1 XLON 133 140.00 09:01:22 00380007735TRLO1 XLON 542 141.00 09:05:33 00380013392TRLO1 XLON 526 141.20 09:14:40 00380022081TRLO1 XLON 103 141.00 09:20:03 00380026327TRLO1 XLON 3147 142.00 09:28:52 00380036819TRLO1 XLON 524 142.00 09:29:00 00380037003TRLO1 XLON 548 142.00 09:29:33 00380037510TRLO1 XLON 145 142.00 09:31:25 00380039080TRLO1 XLON 129 142.00 09:48:20 00380050675TRLO1 XLON 1938 142.20 09:48:20 00380050676TRLO1 XLON 383 142.00 09:48:20 00380050677TRLO1 XLON 129 142.00 09:48:20 00380050678TRLO1 XLON 548 142.00 09:49:21 00380051292TRLO1 XLON 513 141.60 09:54:45 00380054002TRLO1 XLON 529 141.40 10:11:25 00380057335TRLO1 XLON 561 142.40 10:21:05 00380059454TRLO1 XLON 555 142.20 10:25:34 00380059937TRLO1 XLON 280 144.00 11:03:05 00380062121TRLO1 XLON 552 144.00 11:16:11 00380063133TRLO1 XLON 541 143.80 11:18:16 00380063441TRLO1 XLON 542 143.80 11:37:04 00380064663TRLO1 XLON 2321 143.80 11:37:04 00380064664TRLO1 XLON 28 143.80 11:41:01 00380064869TRLO1 XLON 521 144.20 12:03:06 00380065782TRLO1 XLON 776 144.20 12:03:06 00380065783TRLO1 XLON 274 144.60 12:15:11 00380066258TRLO1 XLON 967 144.60 12:15:11 00380066259TRLO1 XLON 518 144.60 12:15:11 00380066260TRLO1 XLON 162 144.60 12:19:36 00380066555TRLO1 XLON 52 144.60 12:19:36 00380066556TRLO1 XLON 314 144.60 12:19:36 00380066557TRLO1 XLON 20 144.20 12:29:58 00380067203TRLO1 XLON 528 143.80 12:30:02 00380067219TRLO1 XLON 302 144.00 12:37:06 00380067575TRLO1 XLON 233 144.00 12:37:06 00380067576TRLO1 XLON 33 144.00 12:45:00 00380067900TRLO1 XLON 508 144.00 12:45:00 00380067901TRLO1 XLON 1083 145.00 13:00:32 00380068443TRLO1 XLON 544 145.00 13:00:50 00380068482TRLO1 XLON 539 145.20 13:04:02 00380068671TRLO1 XLON 515 145.60 13:07:02 00380068881TRLO1 XLON 786 145.60 13:07:02 00380068882TRLO1 XLON 522 146.00 13:13:13 00380069521TRLO1 XLON 520 146.00 13:19:55 00380069886TRLO1 XLON 520 146.00 13:28:32 00380070199TRLO1 XLON 520 145.40 13:41:09 00380070798TRLO1 XLON 960 145.60 14:20:23 00380072941TRLO1 XLON 252 145.60 14:20:23 00380072942TRLO1 XLON 71 145.60 14:20:23 00380072943TRLO1 XLON 554 145.20 14:20:24 00380072946TRLO1 XLON 526 144.80 14:20:38 00380072968TRLO1 XLON 993 145.40 14:20:38 00380072969TRLO1 XLON 305 145.40 14:20:38 00380072970TRLO1 XLON 280 145.40 14:20:38 00380072971TRLO1 XLON 522 144.60 14:20:43 00380072973TRLO1 XLON 559 144.60 14:21:28 00380073007TRLO1 XLON 525 144.40 14:22:05 00380073036TRLO1 XLON 542 144.40 14:35:18 00380074351TRLO1 XLON 550 144.20 14:35:21 00380074383TRLO1 XLON

