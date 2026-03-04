Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Dow Jones News
04.03.2026 18:45 Uhr
250 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-March-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

4 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  4 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,008 
 
Highest price paid per share:            146.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             140.00p 
 
                           143.9863p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,473,277 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,268,299 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,268,299 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      143.9863p                       63,008

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
523             140.00          08:05:49         00379973753TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             140.80          08:25:28         00379982535TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             140.80          08:25:29         00379982541TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             140.60          08:40:43         00379990511TRLO1     XLON 
 
356             140.20          08:52:52         00380000119TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             140.40          08:56:27         00380003207TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             140.20          09:00:57         00380007388TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             140.20          09:00:57         00380007389TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              140.20          09:00:58         00380007415TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             140.20          09:00:58         00380007416TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             140.00          09:01:22         00380007735TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             141.00          09:05:33         00380013392TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             141.20          09:14:40         00380022081TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             141.00          09:20:03         00380026327TRLO1     XLON 
 
3147             142.00          09:28:52         00380036819TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             142.00          09:29:00         00380037003TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             142.00          09:29:33         00380037510TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             142.00          09:31:25         00380039080TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             142.00          09:48:20         00380050675TRLO1     XLON 
 
1938             142.20          09:48:20         00380050676TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             142.00          09:48:20         00380050677TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             142.00          09:48:20         00380050678TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             142.00          09:49:21         00380051292TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             141.60          09:54:45         00380054002TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             141.40          10:11:25         00380057335TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             142.40          10:21:05         00380059454TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             142.20          10:25:34         00380059937TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             144.00          11:03:05         00380062121TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             144.00          11:16:11         00380063133TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             143.80          11:18:16         00380063441TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             143.80          11:37:04         00380064663TRLO1     XLON 
 
2321             143.80          11:37:04         00380064664TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              143.80          11:41:01         00380064869TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             144.20          12:03:06         00380065782TRLO1     XLON 
 
776             144.20          12:03:06         00380065783TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             144.60          12:15:11         00380066258TRLO1     XLON 
 
967             144.60          12:15:11         00380066259TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             144.60          12:15:11         00380066260TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             144.60          12:19:36         00380066555TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              144.60          12:19:36         00380066556TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             144.60          12:19:36         00380066557TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              144.20          12:29:58         00380067203TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             143.80          12:30:02         00380067219TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             144.00          12:37:06         00380067575TRLO1     XLON 
 
233             144.00          12:37:06         00380067576TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              144.00          12:45:00         00380067900TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             144.00          12:45:00         00380067901TRLO1     XLON 
 
1083             145.00          13:00:32         00380068443TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             145.00          13:00:50         00380068482TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             145.20          13:04:02         00380068671TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             145.60          13:07:02         00380068881TRLO1     XLON 
 
786             145.60          13:07:02         00380068882TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             146.00          13:13:13         00380069521TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.00          13:19:55         00380069886TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.00          13:28:32         00380070199TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             145.40          13:41:09         00380070798TRLO1     XLON 
 
960             145.60          14:20:23         00380072941TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             145.60          14:20:23         00380072942TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              145.60          14:20:23         00380072943TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             145.20          14:20:24         00380072946TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             144.80          14:20:38         00380072968TRLO1     XLON 
 
993             145.40          14:20:38         00380072969TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             145.40          14:20:38         00380072970TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             145.40          14:20:38         00380072971TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             144.60          14:20:43         00380072973TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             144.60          14:21:28         00380073007TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             144.40          14:22:05         00380073036TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             144.40          14:35:18         00380074351TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             144.20          14:35:21         00380074383TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2026 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
