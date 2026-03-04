Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company's own shares

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 March 2026 at 7.45 p.m. EET

Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company's own shares

The acquisition of Marimekko's own shares, the start of which was announced on 12 February 2026, has been completed. Marimekko acquired 90,000 own shares through the public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition during the time period from 17 February 2026 to 4 March 2026. The average price per share was EUR 11.2536 and the total amount paid for the shares acquired was EUR 1,012,821.12.

The total number of shares and votes in Marimekko Corporation is 40,649,170. After the acquisitions, Marimekko holds 167,790 of its own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.41 percent of the total number of the company's shares. Marimekko shares held by the company carry no voting rights and no entitlement to dividends.

The acquisition of the company's own shares was based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025. The shares were acquired with funds from the company's non-restricted equity. The acquired shares may be used for the company's incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled.

