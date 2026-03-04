Mulberry Wealth Securities Sees Strong Retail Demand for Corporate and Government Bonds

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Mulberry Wealth Securities has reported a significant increase in retail investor participation in the fixed income bond market, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising volatility across global equity markets push investors to seek greater stability and reliable income.

Over recent weeks, escalating tensions in the Middle East have unsettled financial markets worldwide, triggering declines across major equity indices and increasing uncertainty among investors. Global stock markets have experienced sharp fluctuations as geopolitical developments raised concerns about energy supply disruptions, inflationary pressure, and broader economic stability. Major indices in the United States and Europe have recently fallen amid the conflict, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all recording declines as investors reacted to the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation.

According to Mulberry Wealth Securities, the resulting uncertainty has accelerated a noticeable shift in retail investor behaviour, with many individuals moving capital away from equities and into fixed income opportunities such as corporate and government bonds.

"The current geopolitical environment has created heightened levels of volatility in equity markets, and this has naturally encouraged investors to reassess their portfolios," said Michael Bridges, Senior Fixed Income Adviser for Mulberry Wealth Securities . "Retail investors in particular are increasingly seeking investments that offer predictable income streams and lower correlation to equity market fluctuations."

Fixed income bonds have historically played a stabilising role in diversified portfolios, offering investors defined coupon payments and a known maturity date. In recent years, corporate and high-yield bond markets have also become more accessible to individual investors, enabling them to participate in opportunities that were once largely dominated by institutional investors.

Investment research has highlighted that high-yield bonds, particularly those with shorter durations, can enhance portfolio risk-adjusted returns and provide compelling income potential compared to traditional investment-grade securities.

Mulberry Wealth Securities notes that technological advancements and broader market access have played a significant role in opening the fixed income market to retail investors. Digital investment platforms and wealth advisory services have simplified the process of accessing both government and corporate bond offerings, allowing individual investors to diversify beyond equities.

In particular, retail demand has grown for corporate bonds offering higher yields, as well as sovereign debt instruments that provide security backed by government issuers. The firm reports that clients are increasingly building portfolios combining both asset classes in order to balance income generation with capital preservation.

While equity markets remain a central component of long-term investment strategies, Mulberry Wealth Securities believes that the current macroeconomic environment highlights the importance of diversification.

"With geopolitical tensions continuing to influence global markets, investors are recognising the importance of incorporating fixed income allocations alongside equities," said Francis West, Senior Fixed Income Adviser at Mulberry Wealth Securities. "Corporate and government bonds provide an effective way to generate yield while managing overall portfolio volatility."

Mulberry Wealth Securities expects the trend toward fixed income diversification to continue throughout the year as investors navigate uncertain market conditions and seek reliable income opportunities. Despite the current volatility, Mulberry Wealth Securities maintains that the broader outlook for fixed income remains constructive, particularly as investors prioritise stability and consistent returns in an unpredictable global environment.

As geopolitical developments continue to influence financial markets, the firm anticipates sustained interest in fixed income securities from retail investors seeking dependable yield and greater portfolio resilience.

