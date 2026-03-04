Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - The Organization of American and Canadian Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America) is pleased to announce the 2026 WorkWell Conference speaker line-up and panel session topics, bringing together forward-thinking leaders in public relations, communications, marketing, investor relations, wellness, and business.

Taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House in Toronto, during Women's Health Month, the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference convenes industry leaders for a powerful day focused on health, wealth, and wellbeing in the workplace.

The conference features an exceptional group of speakers, including: Alliancé B. Daniels, Manager, Government Relations, ONE Campaign; Audrey Hyams Romoff, Founder, OverCat; Callum Haney, Communications Strategist and Former Cabinet Press Secretary; Candice So, Director, Product Communications, Gusto; Daniella McCrorie, SVP Health and Wellness, Zeno Group Canada; Dawn Chubai, Founder, Live Selling School; Delsina West, Wellness Practitioner and Author; Diane Wolf, Registered Psychotherapist; Dr. Charleanea Arellano, Psychologist and Transformational Coach; Eric Tang, Founder and President, Front Street Partners; Heidi Ruggier, CEO, Matte PR; Janet Lockhart-Jones, President, Lockhart Jones Consulting; Julia Ippolito, Creative Director, Monks; Julia Oosterman, Chief Communications Officer, City of Toronto; Julie Cole, Co-Founder, Mabel's Labels; Katrina Owens, Founder, Katrina Owens Media; Leigh Dow, CMO, Mattermost; Leniece Lane, Founder, Small Town Soul Marketing; Leslie Quinton, VP Public Affairs and Communications at La Caisse; Liz Culley-Sullo, Director of Public Relations, BrainBox AI; Meaghan Beech, VP, Practice Lead, Consumer, NATIONAL Public Relations; Sara Rezaee, Head of Creator Marketing North America, Edelman; Serena Quaglia, Founder, Wellnutcake Inc; Stephanie Armstrong, CEO, Moxie Creative Studios; Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO, Women in PR North America; Theodora Jean, Founder, Coldwater Communications; Tim Nash, Founder, Good Investing Financial Planners.

"We're excited to welcome such a powerful group of speakers to the 2026 WorkWell Conference," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "What makes this event especially meaningful is that many of these leaders are members of our growing organization; professionals who are shaping the future of our industry every day. Together, they represent the very best of modern communications: strategic, creative, ethical, and purpose driven. We also thank our gold sponsor Notified for supporting the 2026 WorkWell Conference and its ongoing initiatives."

The conference will include conversations about the future of public relations and investor relations, the integration of AI into communications strategy, the rise of creator-driven visibility, ethical and human-centered leadership, and how to build profitable, sustainable businesses without sacrificing wellbeing. Together, these themes reflect the growing responsibility communicators hold to drive results, shape culture, influence trust, and lead with resilience in a rapidly changing landscape.

Tickets are now available, and attendees are encouraged to book early to confirm a spot. Additional details on registration, the agenda, and speakers can be found on the conference website. Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes inquiries from companies interested in partnering.





Conference Committee: Alliancé B. Daniels, Callum Haney, Candice So, Elizabeth Binette, and Talia Beckett Davis.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

