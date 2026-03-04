Anzeige
Advanced Health Alliance: Arya Therapy Center of New Jersey Hosts Community Open House Ahead of Princeton Mental Health Center Opening

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Arya Therapy Center of New Jersey recently welcomed community members, healthcare professionals, and local organizations to an open house event at its new location at 4390 U.S. Route 1, Suite 200 in Princeton.

The event offered guests the opportunity to tour the facility, meet the leadership team, and learn more about the structured outpatient mental health programs that will soon be available as the center prepares to begin services pending final state licensing approval.

Arya Therapy Center of New Jersey operates within the broader Advanced Health Alliance behavioral health organization, which supports several treatment centers focused on expanding access to mental health and addiction recovery services.

Guests at the open house were introduced to the leadership team responsible for developing the Princeton program and guiding clinical operations.

The team includes:

  • Joseph Simonelli - Chief Executive Officer

  • Jesse Thompson - Chief Development Officer

  • Robert Bruno - Admissions Director

  • Jodi Pultorak - Clinical Director

  • Jennifer Moore - Operations Director

  • Michael Macdonald - Human Resources

Together, the team brings experience across behavioral healthcare, clinical treatment, admissions coordination, and program operations.

Once licensing is finalized, Arya Therapy Center of New Jersey plans to offer structured outpatient mental health programs including:

  • Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)

  • Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

  • Outpatient mental health services

These programs are designed for adults and young adults who require more support than traditional outpatient therapy but do not need inpatient hospitalization.

The Princeton location will focus on helping individuals experiencing challenges such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and other behavioral health conditions through individualized treatment plans and structured clinical programming.

The open house also allowed Arya Therapy Center to begin building relationships with local therapists, healthcare providers, and community organizations interested in strengthening mental health services throughout Mercer County and surrounding areas.

About Arya Therapy Center of New Jersey

Arya Therapy Center of New Jersey provides structured outpatient mental health treatment for adults and young adults.

The center operates within Advanced Health Alliance, which supports several behavioral health programs including:

  • Advanced Therapy Center

  • Advanced Addiction Center

  • Arya Therapy Center

  • Arya Therapy NJ (opening soon in Princeton, NJ)

The organization focuses on delivering individualized treatment programs designed to help individuals build stability, strengthen coping skills, and improve long-term mental wellness.

For more information, visit:
https://aryatherapynj.com

Media Contact:
Joseph Simonelli
CEO
Advanced Health Alliance
781-679-5454
Rbruno@advancedtherapyma.com

SOURCE: Advanced Health Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/arya-therapy-center-of-new-jersey-hosts-community-open-house-ahead-of-1143588

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
