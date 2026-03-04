New York, New York and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Nox Law Corporation ("Nox Law" or the "Company"), a US and Canadian Corporate/Securities/M&A law firm, is pleased to announce its participation as a GOLD SPONSOR at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation only event held at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville

neighbourhood on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.



Nox Law is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

Centurion One Capital 9 th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Nox Law

At Nox Law we are committed to helping clients address their US and Canadian corporate, securities and M&A needs in an effective manner. We proudly serve various industries including biotechnology, construction/real estate, consumer & industrial goods producers, entertainment & e-sports, finance, foods & beverages, information technology, logistics, mining, non- profits, professional services, and oil & gas.

For more information please contact us at info@NoxLaw.com

Contact

