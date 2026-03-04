Newton, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Home Energy Efficiency Consultants today announced the expansion of its HERS Rating services across Massachusetts, supporting builders, developers, and homeowners navigating the state's evolving Stretch Energy Code requirements.

As municipalities continue adopting performance-based compliance pathways under guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, certified Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Index verification has become a required component of many residential construction projects. Home Energy Efficiency Consultants provides professional HERS Index ratings, energy modeling, and field verification services designed to help projects meet IECC 2021 and state-specific performance standards.

Comprehensive HERS Rating Services for New Construction, Renovations & ADUs

The company delivers full-service support from design-phase modeling through final HERS certification, including:

Design-phase energy modeling

Blower door testing

Duct leakage testing

Insulation inspections

Mechanical system verification

Final HERS Index certification

By coordinating energy analysis early in the construction process, the firm helps reduce compliance delays, avoid costly redesigns, and support smoother project approvals.

Services are available for a range of residential projects, including:

HERS Rating for new construction in Massachusetts

HERS Rating for renovations in Massachusetts

HERS Rating for accessory dwelling units (ADUs)

Performance pathway compliance under the Massachusetts Stretch Energy Code

IECC 2021 compliance documentation

Growing Demand for HERS Ratings in Massachusetts

A HERS Rating measures a home's energy efficiency compared to a reference home built to standard code. Under performance-based pathways adopted by many Massachusetts municipalities, third-party verification by a certified HERS Rater is often required.

Home Energy Efficiency Consultants provides statewide coverage, including service support in:

Boston

Cambridge

Somerville

Brookline

Newton

Quincy

Revere

Hingham

Burlington

Brockton

Acton

Watertown

and surrounding Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts communities.

As more cities and towns adopt advanced energy performance standards, the demand for certified HERS Rating professionals across Massachusetts continues to increase.

Supporting ADUs and High-Performance Homes

With Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) expanding across Massachusetts communities, energy code compliance remains an important consideration for residential construction. Home Energy Efficiency Consultants provides HERS verification services for new construction, renovation projects, and ADUs designed to meet Stretch Code standards.

In some projects, homes modeled and tested by the firm may pursue advanced performance goals such as Zero Energy Ready Home standards. Strategies may include enhanced insulation systems, high-efficiency heat pumps, energy recovery ventilation (ERV), and rooftop solar integration depending on the design and project scope.

About Home Energy Efficiency Consultants

Home Energy Efficiency Consultants is a Massachusetts-based HERS rating company providing energy modeling, blower door testing, duct leakage testing, and Stretch Energy Code compliance services throughout the state. The company works with builders, developers, and homeowners to deliver certified HERS Ratings for residential projects of varying scale and complexity.

