Sky Property Group Inc.: Build-to-Rent Is Reshaping Canada's Rental Landscape - And Investors Are Taking Notice

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Canada's rental housing market is undergoing a quiet but seismic transformation. Across the country's largest cities - Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa - a new asset class is emerging that is fundamentally changing how rental homes are designed, financed, and delivered: build-to-rent (BTR). Unlike traditional condominium projects where individual investors purchase units and lease them independently, build-to-rent developments are purpose-engineered from the ground up to serve long-term renters, owned and operated by a single institutional landlord. For Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi, President & CEO of Sky Property Group Inc., the rise of BTR represents one of the most significant structural shifts in Canadian real estate in a generation.

"Build-to-rent is not just a new product type - it's a paradigm shift in how we think about housing delivery in Canada," says Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi. "When a building is designed specifically for renters from day one, every decision - from unit layouts and soundproofing to amenity programming and building management - is optimized for the renter experience rather than the resale market. The result is a fundamentally superior product for Canadian families."

A Market Born From Necessity

The BTR sector's rise in Canada is directly tied to the country's deepening rental housing crisis. Canada's vacancy rate in major urban centres has hovered near historic lows, while rising mortgage rates and elevated home prices have kept millions of Canadians in the rental market longer than they anticipated. The traditional condominium investor model - where individual speculators purchase pre-construction units and rent them out - has proven increasingly fragile. As interest rates climbed through 2023 and 2024, thousands of condo investors found their carrying costs exceeding rental income, reducing the flow of new rental supply just as demand intensified.

BTR addresses this gap by bringing institutional capital and professional management into the rental supply chain. Pension funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and large private developers are now partnering with municipalities across Canada to deliver purpose-designed rental communities at scale.

"The condo investor model worked well when financing was cheap, but it was never reliable as a housing policy tool," explains Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi. "Build-to-rent changes the equation entirely. When institutional capital is behind a rental project, the units stay rental - permanently. That kind of long-term supply commitment is exactly what Canadian cities need right now."

Institutional investors are increasingly recognizing Canadian rental housing as a compelling asset class.

What Sets BTR Apart

The differences between a BTR community and a conventional rental building - even a purpose-built one - are substantial. BTR projects in Canada are increasingly offering larger-format units suited to families: two- and three-bedroom configurations with dedicated storage, in-suite laundry, and flexible living spaces that traditional purpose-built rental buildings historically underdelivered. Amenities often rival or exceed those found in luxury condominiums - co-working lounges, pet-friendly outdoor spaces, concierge services, and community programming designed to build long-term tenant retention.

From an investor perspective, the BTR model offers attractive risk-adjusted returns: lower vacancy rates driven by high-quality design and management, stable long-term income streams, and the operational efficiency that comes from unified ownership and management. These characteristics have made BTR an increasingly preferred allocation for Canada's large pension funds, several of which have already announced significant BTR commitments in the Greater Toronto Area and Metro Vancouver.

"What we're seeing from institutional investors is a recognition that Canadian rental housing is not just a social need - it's a compelling, recession-resilient asset class," says Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi. "Canada has chronic undersupply, strong population growth, and a regulatory environment that is slowly but meaningfully improving for rental developers. The fundamentals are exceptional."

Build-to-rent units are designed with premium finishes and family-friendly layouts from the ground up.

Municipal Policy Is Opening the Door

One of the most meaningful enablers of BTR growth in Canada has been evolving municipal policy. Cities like Toronto and Ottawa have introduced zoning reforms, fee deferrals, and streamlined permitting pathways specifically designed to incentivize rental construction over condominium development. The federal government's removal of GST on purpose-built rental construction - a landmark policy change - has further improved the economics of BTR projects, reducing total development costs by three to five percent in many markets.

Still, Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi cautions that policy progress must continue to accelerate if BTR is to deliver its full potential for Canadian renters.

"The GST exemption was a game-changer, but development charges remain a significant burden on rental projects in municipalities across Ontario and British Columbia," she says. "Municipalities that want to attract institutional rental investment need to take development charges seriously. A purpose-built rental building serving 300 Canadian families should not face the same fee structure as a luxury condominium. Policy alignment matters."

Sky Property Group Inc. has been an active voice in advocating for policy environments that support rental supply growth, working with municipal planning departments and housing advocacy groups to help shape zoning and incentive frameworks that are practical for developers and equitable for renters.

Purpose-built rental communities are transforming Canadian urban landscapes.

The Road Ahead

Market analysts project that Canada's BTR sector - still nascent compared to the United Kingdom and Australia, where build-to-rent has matured into a multi-hundred-billion-dollar industry - could deliver tens of thousands of new rental units annually within the next decade if regulatory and financing conditions remain supportive. For Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi, the trajectory is clear: BTR is not a niche experiment but the future of rental housing delivery in Canada.

"Canada has a rare opportunity right now," she says. "We're early enough in the build-to-rent cycle that we can learn from mature markets abroad and design this sector thoughtfully - with tenant protections baked in, with genuine affordability components, and with long-term community building at the center of the model. That's the version of build-to-rent that will make Canada's cities stronger."

As the country continues to grapple with its housing affordability crisis, voices like Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi's - grounded in development practice and informed by policy - are essential to shaping a rental market that works for all Canadians.

