Credence Research Inc.: Structural Heart Devices Market to Reach USD 12.93 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rapid Adoption of TAVR and Minimally Invasive Transcatheter Therapies - Credence Research

LONDON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Heart Devices Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2024 - 2032" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. offering.

The global Structural Heart Devices Market was valued at USD 5.21 billion in 2018, reached USD 6.68 billion in 2024, and is anticipated to reach USD 12.93 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period. The market's growth reflects rising structural heart disease prevalence, expanding clinical indications for transcatheter therapies, and strong physician and patient preference for minimally invasive procedures that improve recovery outcomes.

Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of valvular heart disease and congenital heart defects is increasing demand for advanced structural heart interventions across aging populations.

Minimally invasive transcatheter procedures especially TAVR continue to accelerate adoption due to faster recovery, lower procedural risk, and broader eligibility across risk categories.

Ongoing innovation in transcatheter heart valves, delivery systems, and closure devices, supported by integrated imaging and navigation technologies, is improving procedural precision and outcomes.

North America leads with ~40.8% share in 2024, supported by advanced cardiac care infrastructure and higher procedure volumes, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with ~10.0% CAGR driven by expanding healthcare investment and access.

Scope & Segmentation - Structural Heart Devices Market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Structural Heart Devices Market, covering revenue forecasts from 2024 to 2032. It evaluates market drivers, trends, challenges, competitive landscape, and regional dynamics across transcatheter and surgical device categories. The study assesses innovation in transcatheter valve replacement and repair, expanding regulatory approvals, clinical evidence development, and the role of advanced imaging and navigation technologies in improving procedural safety and effectiveness.

The structural heart devices market is segmented based on product, procedure, end-use, and geography.

By Product , the market includes Heart Valve Devices (Surgical Heart Valves, Transcatheter Heart Valves), Annuloplasty Rings, Occluders & Delivery Systems, and Other Products.

, the market includes Heart Valve Devices (Surgical Heart Valves, Transcatheter Heart Valves), Annuloplasty Rings, Occluders & Delivery Systems, and Other Products. By Procedure , the market includes Replacement Procedures (SAVR, TAVR, TMVR, Others) and Repair Procedures (LAAC, TMVr, TTVr, Valvuloplasty, Others).

, the market includes Replacement Procedures (SAVR, TAVR, TMVR, Others) and Repair Procedures (LAAC, TMVr, TTVr, Valvuloplasty, Others). By End-use , the market includes Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, and Other End Use.

, the market includes Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, and Other End Use. By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with country-level coverage including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, GCC countries, and South Africa.

Why This Report Matters

This report delivers a detailed view of a high-impact cardiovascular devices segment, with the market projected to nearly double by 2032, supported by strong transcatheter procedure momentum.

It helps decision-makers evaluate how TAVR expansion, transcatheter mitral/tricuspid innovation, and closure device adoption are reshaping structural heart care pathways.

The study provides regional insights across major markets and emerging economies, helping manufacturers and stakeholders prioritize investments, partnerships, and expansion strategies.

For CXOs, investors, hospitals, and device innovators, this report offers actionable intelligence on competitive positioning, procedure trends, regulatory dynamics, and growth opportunities.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Market Size 2018 USD 5.21 Billion Market Size 2024 USD 6.68 Billion (USD 6,683.01 Million) Market Size 2032 USD 12.93 Billion (USD 12,931.90 Million) CAGR (2025-2032) 8.65 % Forecast Period 2025-2032 Base Year 2024 Segmentation Covered Product, Procedure, End-use, Geography Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Major Players Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, LivaNova, AtriCure, BIOMERICS, JenaValve, LEPU Medical, CryoLife, NUMED

Regional Growth Reflects Procedure Adoption and Healthcare Capacity

North America holds the largest share of the structural heart devices market, accounting for approximately 40.8% of the global market in 2024. The regional market size reached USD 2.73 billion in 2024 (up from USD 2.15 billion in 2018) and is projected to reach USD 5.30 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7%. Advanced hospital infrastructure, robust adoption of transcatheter therapies, and higher procedure volumes support regional dominance.

Europe follows with approximately 24.6% share in 2024, rising from USD 1.33 billion in 2018 to USD 1.64 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Strong cardiac centers, supportive reimbursement structures, and rising valvular disease prevalence contribute to steady growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with ~10.0% CAGR and approximately 21.9% share in 2024. The market expanded from USD 1.09 billion in 2018 to USD 1.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2032, driven by expanding access, growing healthcare investment, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures in major countries including China, Japan, and India.

Market Challenges Include High Costs, Regulatory Complexity, and Procedural Risk

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces constraints from the high cost of devices and procedures, particularly transcatheter interventions that require expensive implants, specialized equipment, and skilled operators. Cost sensitivity and reimbursement limitations may restrict adoption in developing markets.

The market also faces stringent and time-intensive regulatory pathways, requiring robust clinical evidence, long trial cycles, and significant R&D investment. Approval delays can slow market entry and limit near-term expansion.

In addition, procedural and device-related complications including leakage, incorrect placement, and device malfunction remain concerns. Continued design improvements and standardized operator training are essential to expand adoption and sustain long-term growth.

Future Outlook

The Structural Heart Devices Market is poised for sustained growth through 2032, supported by the continued expansion of transcatheter procedures, broader clinical indications, and rapid technology innovation in valves, closure devices, and delivery systems.

Integration of imaging and navigation tools will continue improving accuracy and outcomes, while emerging markets will play a larger role as healthcare systems expand access to advanced cardiac interventions. As clinical adoption spreads beyond high-risk cohorts, structural heart therapies will remain central to the evolution of minimally invasive cardiovascular care.

Competitive Landscape

The structural heart devices market remains highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Major players including Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, and LivaNova continue to invest in transcatheter platforms and expanded indications, while other companies strengthen niche capabilities and regional penetration across fast-growing markets.

Key Player Analysis

Abbott;

AtriCure;

BIOMERICS;

Boston Scientific;

BRAILE;

CryoLife;

Edwards;

JENAVALVE;

LEPU MEDICAL;

LivaNova;

Medtronic;

NUMED

Recent Industry Developments

In July 2024, Edwards Lifesciences announced agreements to acquire JenaValve Technology (transcatheter treatment of aortic regurgitation) and to acquire Endotronix (heart-failure management solutions), positioning both as expansions of its structural heart portfolio.

In August 2024, Edwards Lifesciences acquired JC Medical from Genesis MedTech, adding JC Medical's transcatheter aortic valve replacement technology aimed at native aortic regurgitation, and also made an additional equity investment of $25 million.

