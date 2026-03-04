Anzeige
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
04.03.2026 20:26 Uhr
Estimating Edge: The EDGE Recognized With 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support Awards

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / The EDGE, a construction takeoff & estimating solution developed by Estimating Edge, has been recognized by Software Advice with multiple 2026 Best Customer Support awards across multiple construction-focused categories.

The recognitions include:

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Construction

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Roofing

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Construction Estimating

Software Advice's Best Customer Support awards highlight software solutions that receive consistently strong feedback from verified users regarding responsiveness, product knowledge and overall support experience.

In specialty construction, estimating software must support complex assemblies, trade-specific workflows and high bid volumes. The EDGE's recognition reflects verified user feedback on both the strength of its estimating capabilities and the expertise of the team supporting contractors throughout implementation and daily use.

Dave Chapman, Sales Director at Estimating Edge, emphasized the importance of that support, stating, "Delivering responsive, knowledgeable guidance is essential in estimating, where tight bid deadlines leave little room for error. These awards reflect our team's commitment to helping contractors use The EDGE effectively, build confident estimates and stay competitive as their workload grows."

For contractors evaluating estimating platforms, recognition based on verified user reviews offers additional assurance that a solution delivers value beyond core features.

To learn more about The EDGE for specialty contractors, visit estimatingedge.com.

About Estimating Edge
Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823
Partners - Foundation Software

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-edger-recognized-with-2026-software-advice-best-customer-supp-1142369

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
