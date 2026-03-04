Sol-Ark Highlights U.S. Manufacturing Benefits & Qualifications

Sol-Ark energy storage products qualify for the Section 48E and the Section 45Y tax credits.

ALLEN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Sol-Ark, a leading U.S.-based provider of innovative hybrid inverters, solar storage, and energy storage solutions, today confirmed qualification of Sol-Ark products for the Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit (Section 48E) and the Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit (Section 45Y) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Sol-Ark expects to provide customers with supply chain certifications confirming Sol-Ark's status as a non-Prohibited Foreign Entity (PFE) and inverter supplier that will offer a highly favorable contribution to customers' material assistance cost ratios (MACR), based, in each case, on current U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service publications and interpretations.

Sol-Ark also noted that its firmware and software are developed and maintained by the company's engineering team in Allen, Texas. Customer data is stored on U.S.-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure managed by Sol-Ark, consistent with Sol-Ark's strong cybersecurity, data and privacy commitments. Customers may request supply chain certifications in connection with the purchase of Sol-Ark products.

