Pres. Trump's Marijuana Executive Mandate Accelerates MMJ International Holdings Federal Alignment Toward Pharmaceutical

Duane Boise, CEO, MMJ International Holdings stated, "Positioned with Active INDs, Orphan Drug Designations, and Standardized Soft-Gel Formulations, MMJ aligns with the FDA's Botanical Drug Pathway as Federal Oversight Expands. As Schedule III Normalization Hardens the Regulatory Landscape, MMJIH Secures the Lead in FDA Validated Medicine."

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / In the wake of President Donald J. Trump's December 2025 Executive Order, "Increasing Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research," the American cannabis industry has reached a decisive inflection point.

Duane Boise and Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, Cannabis Researchers

The directive - issued from the White House and coordinated through the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services - accelerated the administrative pathway toward Schedule III reclassification under the Controlled Substances Act.

This shift does not represent deregulation. It represents federal normalization - and normalization inherently favors clinical structure over retail dispersion.

As regulatory gravity consolidates under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration, MMJ International Holdings (MMJIH) emerges structurally aligned with the new architecture.

The Federalization of Cannabis: A Regulatory Hardening

Schedule III normalization signals that cannabis is recognized as having accepted medical use, but it does not legalize retail markets. Instead, it intensifies federal oversight.

The transition reframes cannabis as a regulated therapeutic input rather than a loosely governed botanical commodity.

Under this hardened environment:

Clinical validation replaces marketing claims

Dose reproducibility replaces strain variability

Federal manufacturing standards replace patchwork state rules

IND-backed trials replace anecdotal evidence

For much of the state-based cannabis industry, this creates operational friction.

For MMJIH, it validates a decade-long strategy.

MMJIH's Structural Moat

While many operators pursued state retail expansion, MMJIH built infrastructure aligned with federal drug-development requirements.

1. Advanced FDA Engagement

MMJIH holds active Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and Orphan Drug Designations for high-value neurological conditions, including Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. These filings exist within the FDA's botanical drug development framework - the same pathway that led to approval of Epidiolex.

2. The Soft-Gel Advantage

Rather than relying on variable botanical flower, MMJIH developed standardized pharmaceutical soft-gel capsules (MMJ-001 and MMJ-002).

Soft-gel dosage forms enable:

Precise milligram-level dosing

Stability testing

Batch-to-batch reproducibility

Clinical trial consistency

Scalable GMP manufacturing

In pharmaceutical terms, formulation is control.

3. Federal Compliance Infrastructure

Operating within a DEA aligned research and manufacturing framework, MMJIH has structured its cultivation, lab, and processing operations to comply with federal standards - not merely state retail compliance.

Schedule III does not create this capability.

It rewards it.

A Message from the CEO

"Schedule III doesn't lift all boats; it separates medicine from merchandise," said Duane Boise, President & CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "This realignment is about allowing science to operate within a federally coherent structure. MMJ was built specifically for this architecture. We built real medicine while others built storefronts."

International Infrastructure: A Global Compliance Model

Federal normalization in the United States mirrors broader international trends.

MMJIH's strategic relationships in Europe and other regulated markets provide:

Pharmaceutical-grade logistics channels

Transparent regulatory counterparts

Supply-chain stability aligned with GMP expectations

Export readiness under treaty-compliant frameworks

As cannabinoid medicine migrates from fragmented retail to standardized healthcare models, international harmonization becomes essential.

MMJIH has already positioned itself within that framework.

Capital Migration Toward Compliance

With Schedule III normalization, capital allocation patterns are shifting.

Institutional investors, healthcare systems, and pharmaceutical distributors evaluate:

Clinical data

Regulatory durability

Intellectual property

Orphan exclusivity potential

Manufacturing defensibility

The speculative retail premium contracts.

The compliance premium expands.

In that environment, MMJIH is structurally differentiated.

The Realignment Has Begun

Rescheduling does not instantly resolve:

Federal-state conflicts

Banking statutes

Housing rules

DOT testing mandates

However, it resets the baseline classification for the first time in nearly 50 years.

That reset favors companies already integrated into the federal drug-development system.

MMJ International Holdings is not adapting to Schedule III.

It was built for it.

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of plant-derived, FDA-aligned cannabinoid medicines for rare and chronic neurological diseases, including Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. Through IND-backed research, orphan drug strategy, and standardized pharmaceutical dosage forms, the company operates within the federally regulated healthcare framework.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pres.-trumps-marijuana-executive-mandate-accelerates-mmj-internationa-1143595