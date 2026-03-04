Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy Secures PSN Top Guns Recognition Across All Four Quarters of 2025

Dynamic Allocation Strategy Recognized In PSN Top Guns Rankings For Fourth Consecutive Quarter1

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / For the fourth consecutive quarter1, Kensington Asset Management, LLC's Dynamic Allocation Strategy has been named to the PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies, securing multiple recognition across every quarter of 2025. The Strategy earned recognition across five categories in the Q4 2025 results, including both one-year and three-year rankings, highlighting its disciplined approach across evolving market environments and the consistency of its systematic, risk-aware allocation process rather than a single-period outcome.

"These managers have successfully steered through transformative events such as the COVID-19 pandemic market crash, the Brexit referendum, the US-China trade war, the global sell-off of 2015-2016, and the AI Driven market this year", says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams.??"Their ability to adapt to evolving market conditions, strategically position across asset classes, and capture opportunities underscores the enduring importance of active management in delivering value to investors."??

Through a combination PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy earned Top Guns Award in the five of the following categories, ranking among one of the top 10 returns in each respective category and timeframe:

1 Year - ETF US Equity Universe

3-Year - ETF US Equity Universe

1-Year - Large Cap Universe

1-Year - Large Core Equity Universe

1-Year - US Core Universe

"We're honored to see the Dynamic Allocation Strategy recognized for the fourth consecutive quarter and across every quarter of 20251," said Patrick Sommerstad, Portfolio Manager at Kensington Asset Management, LLC. "Our philosophy is simple: long-term results are built brick by brick, through disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and the patience to let the process compound across market cycles. This recognition reflects the strength of that foundation."

Kensington Asset Management, LLC takes a tactical approach to asset allocation by shifting between equities and defensive positions like cash or US Treasuries based on market signals. Designed to help mitigate drawdowns during volatility while capturing upside, the strategy offers an adaptive alternative to traditional buy-and-hold investing.

Quarter in Review:

In the fourth quarter, equity markets continued their advance, supported by easing inflation pressures and two Federal Reserve rate cuts that reinforced investor confidence. While major indices such as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average pushed to new highs, leadership became more mixed, and growth stocks experienced bouts of volatility, particularly in November. Dynamic Allocation remained fully "Risk-On" for most of the quarter, maintaining its blend of core and large-cap growth exposure, before shifting to a defensive "Risk-Off" posture in early January 2026 following signs of consolidation and waning upside momentum.

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington Asset Management specializes in active, systematic investment strategies designed to navigate volatility and deliver innovative pathways to both upside participation and downside protection.

