London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - IN-VR, together with its strategic partners, today officially launched The Andean Bridge, a landmark regional initiative designed to connect mining projects across the Andean region with local and international capital markets.

The official launch took place at the Boardroom of the TMX Centre in Toronto during PDAC 2026, gathering senior representatives from global stock exchanges, government authorities, financial institutions, and key stakeholders from Latin America's mining and investment ecosystem.

Co-founded by IN-VR, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) & TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), BYMA - Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos, the Mendoza Stock Exchange (BCM), and the Government of Mendoza, The Andean Bridge represents a coordinated effort to establish a structured financial and institutional corridor linking the Andes with global capital hubs.

The initiative builds on the Letter of Intent (LoI) signed during the 4th LATAM & Argentina Critical Minerals Summit 2025, organized by IN-VR, where founding institutions formalised a shared vision to enhance capital access, strengthen investment readiness, and increase international visibility for projects across the Andean region.

Connecting the Andes with Global Capital

The Andean Bridge has been conceived as a long-term, distributed platform aimed at transforming regional resource potential into investment-ready opportunities. By aligning governments, exchanges, investors, and project developers, the initiative seeks to reduce financing barriers and strengthen investor confidence in one of the world's most resource-rich regions.

The platform operates through three integrated components: international investment summits, year-round technical and financial training programmes, and the Andean Accelerator, creating a structured pathway from project preparation to capital access.

Founding Institutions' Commitment

During the official launch ceremony, representatives of the founding institutions reaffirmed their commitment to advancing regional cooperation and enabling sustainable investment flows across the Andes.

"The Andean Bridge was created to help close a gap in how capital flows across the region. (...) The goal is to find and surface quality projects, consolidate the pipeline from the andes, align it with the expectation of capital providers, and connect them directly with financing, investors and key service companies necessary to move forward. First connecting them locally and then internationally." - Stelios Papagrigoriou, Executive Chairman, IN-VR

"Mendoza is now in a position to become a financial hub. (...) We value a lot partnerships like this that focus on pillars like education and training." - Jimena Latorre, Minister of Energy, Mining & Environment, Government of Mendoza.

A New Step for Regional Investment Integration

The launch of The Andean Bridge represents a major step toward positioning the Andean region as a globally competitive destination for mining investment, strengthening connections between regional opportunities and international financing ecosystems while supporting long-term economic growth across Latin America.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading international consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, working at the intersection of governments and the private sector to structure investment opportunities, facilitate strategic partnerships, and deliver high-impact global platforms connecting projects with capital.

