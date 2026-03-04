Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Record quarterly revenue of $139.3 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 2% from the prior year quarter

International quarterly revenue of $43.7 million up $5.9 million or 15% from the prior year quarter

Earnings from operations, before foreign exchange, of $28.1 million, an increase of $3.9 million or of 16% from the prior year

Net earnings of $18.7 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data (in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data) Q3 ' 26 Q3 ' 25 Revenue $ 139,333 $ 136,916 Gross margin 81,246 79,098 Earnings from operations 25,818 28,108 Earnings from operations (before foreign exchange) 28,133 24,213 Net earnings 18,662 21,076 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.27 Fully-diluted shares 76,679,260 76,860,180

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars) Q3 ' 26 YE ' 25 Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,790 $ 111,665 Working capital 133,184 206,900 Total assets 417,037 469,485 Shareholders' equity 196,529 268,123

Revenue

For the quarter ended January 31, 2026, revenues were $139.3 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared to revenues of $136.9 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2025. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $95.6 million, a decrease compared to $99.1 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $43.7 million, an increase of $5.9 million or 15.5% compared to $37.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

Gross margin for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026 was $81.2 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 2.7% compared to $79.1 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2025. As a percentage of revenue, the gross margin was 58.3% for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026 compared to 57.8% for the third quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Earnings

For the quarter ended January 31, 2026, net earnings, before the impact of foreign exchange was $28.1 million, an increase compared to $24.2 million in the corresponding period last year. For the quarter ended January 31, 2026, net earnings were $18.7 million compared to $21.1 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2026, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.24 as compared to $0.27 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended January 31, 2026, selling and administrative expenses were $18.6 million as compared to $19.2 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2026, gross research and development expenses were $36.7 million as compared to $36.6 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at January 31, 2026 was $133.2 million as compared to $206.9 million on April 30, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalent was $24.8 million as at January 31, 2026 as compared to $111.7 million on April 30, 2025.

Cash generated from operations was $29.3 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2026 as compared to $53.0 million cash generated for the quarter ended January 31, 2025. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $24.9 million from operations for the quarter ended January 31, 2026 compared to $26.8 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $7.0 million from investing activities which includes the acquisition of an airplane for $4.4 million.

For the quarter, the Company used cash in financing activities of $92.4 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $91.0 million, including a special dividend of $75.5 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of February 2026, purchase order backlog was in excess of $246 million and shipments during the month of February 2026 were $32 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on March 4, 2026 of $0.205 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026 and will be paid on or about March 20, 2026.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Selected Consolidated Financial Information (in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data) Three month period ended Nine month period ended January 31, January 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 139,333 $ 136,916 $ 384,213 $ 373,818 Cost of goods sold 58,087 57,818 156,296 154,198 Gross margin 81,246 79,098 227,917 219,620 Expenses Selling and administrative 18,596 19,198 56,322 55,174 General 797 1,318 3,332 3,901 Research and development 36,739 36,584 110,357 110,237 Investment tax credits (4,758) (3,529) (12,455) (10,879) Share based compensation 1,739 1,314 3,721 3,756 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,315 (3,895) 804 (4,677) 55,428 50,990 162,081 157,512 Earnings before undernoted 25,818 28,108 65,836 62,108 Finance income 590 531 2,597 2,073 Finance costs (281) (421) (1,139) (1,104) Other (expenses) income (333) (62) (235) 249 Earnings before income taxes 25,794 28,156 67,059 63,326 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 7,286 7,505 16,207 18,381 Deferred (154) (425) 1,678 (1,779) 7,132 7,080 17,885 16,602 Net earnings for the period $ $ 18,662 $ $ 21,076 $ $ 49,174 $ $ 46,724 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 204 161 349 336 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 18,458 20,915 48,825 46,388 Net earnings for the period $ 18,662 $ 21,076 $ 49,174 $ 46,724 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.64

$ 0.60

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at As at January 31, 2026 April 30, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,790 $ 111,665 Inventory $ 195,418 $ 181,011 Working capital $ 133,184 $ 206,900 Total assets $ 417,037 $ 469,485 Shareholders' equity $ 196,529 $ 268,123 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 75,528,850 75,750,235 Fully-diluted 79,979,150 80,627,710 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 75,498,904 76,010,401 Fully-diluted 76,706,039 76,975,472

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on March 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-289-514-5100 or Toll Free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until April 4, 2026. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 1-289-819-1325 or Toll Free 1-888-660-6264, passcode 66926#.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of video content. The Company's solutions are purchased by the television broadcast, telecommunications, professional audio-visual, content creator, advanced education, government, military, enterprise, and new media sectors to support increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high-definition, Ultra HD, and high dynamic range formats and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient, highly reliable and secure signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

