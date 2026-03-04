EQS-News: Remsleep Holdings / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Board of Directors Reconstituted With Anita Wood as Chairman; Company Positioned for Continued Growth and Commercialization BLACKSHEAR, GEORGIA - March 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - REMSleep Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL), a medical device company focused on innovative sleep apnea treatment solutions, today announced the passing of its founder, Thomas Wood, and the appointment of Jeffrey Marshall as Chief Executive Officer. Thomas Wood, who founded REMSleep and served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, passed away on February 26, 2026. He dedicated his career to the relentless pursuit of better solutions for patients that suffer from sleep apnea. As an inventor and entrepreneur his design journey began in 1981 securing his first U.S. patent for the Nasal Air interface. He went on to be awarded 26 patents for various components of CPAP interfaces. Tom did not stop there; he remained resolute in his quest to design an even better interface with one goal in mind, to facilitate a full night's rest for patients with sleep apnea. This led to the formation of REMSleep Holdings Inc. and the development of DeltaWave Nasal Pillow System. "Tom was more than a founder, he was a visionary and patient advocate who believed that sleep apnea patients deserved better options," said Anita Michaels, who has been elected Chairman of the Board. "He spent years raising funding to build DeltaWave, complete the FDA clearance process and built REMSleep from the ground up. His legacy lives on in the DeltaWave technology and in our commitment to bringing this innovation to the patients who need it." Under Thomas Wood's leadership, REMSleep achieved significant regulatory and commercial milestones: FDA 510(k) clearance for the DeltaWave Nasal Pillow System PDAC coding approval enabling Medicare reimbursement Buildout of manufacturing and distribution infrastructure Positioning for commercial launch and market entry Seamless Leadership Transition What Tom understood, and planned for, was that building a company means building one that doesn't depend entirely on any one person. Over the past several months, he worked alongside his sister Anita Michaels COO and incoming CEO Jeff Marshall to put the people, the systems, and the strategy in place for exactly this kind of transition. Following Thomas Wood's passing, the Board of Directors has been reconstituted to ensure continuity and strong governance.: - Anita Michaels has been elected Chairman of the Board. As Thomas Wood's sister, COO, and now the company's majority shareholder, Anita brings a deep understanding of REMSleep's history, technology, and mission. She and Tom began collaborating in 1981, building a partnership that spanned more than four decades and developed into a shared vision for the company's future. In April 2025, Anita became COO and worked closely with Tom to strengthen the company's infrastructure, assemble the right team, and position REMSleep for the successful launch of the DeltaWave Nasal Pillow System in the U.S. market. - Jeffrey Marshall has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director. Marshall brings extensive industry experience in sales, marketing, business development, and commercial strategy to lead REMSleep's next phase of growth. He has served as a strategy consultant to REMSleep since September 2025 and has been a pivotal contributor to the company's strategic plan. - Alexander Johnson, Board Member, has been appointed as Director. Alexander has served as a strategic advisor to REMSleep and brings expertise in corporate restructuring, capital markets, and public company compliance. "This transition is a pivotal moment for REMSleep," said Jeffrey Marshall, newly appointed CEO. "Tom built the foundation achieving FDA clearance, Medicare approval, and a differentiated product. Now it's our job to execute the commercial opportunity he created. The DeltaWave technology is ready for market, our infrastructure is in place, and we're focused on revenue generation and sustainable growth." Marshall added, "I'm honored to carry forward Tom's vision. Our immediate priorities are straightforward: Drive sales through strategic sales and marketing plans that will gain brand awareness and bring DeltaWave to patients nationwide. We want to build partnerships with Durable Medical Equipment providers, physicians, sleep labs, and the entire sleep community." This legacy plan, including Board of Director formation and CEO appointment, was in process prior to Tom's passing. Strong Foundation for Growth The DeltaWave Nasal Pillow System is the flagship product that is now commercially available. It is the first product in what management envisions as a broader portfolio of solutions built on Tom's patented technologies. REMSleep has a strategic roadmap that will enhance our future product portfolio. Beyond sleep apnea, Tom's original vision was aways broader. He believed that the same engineering principles that made the DeltaWave effective for sleep apnea patients could be applied to help patients battling other chronic respiratory and neurological diseases. That vision is now part of the Company's strategic roadmap. "Tom's passing is a profound loss, but his work is far from finished," said Anita Michaels. "We have a responsibility to our shareholders, to sleep apnea patients, and to Tom's memory to see this through. With Jeff's leadership and our reconstituted Board, REMSleep is well-positioned to deliver on the promise of the DeltaWave technology and develop the pipeline of products Tom envisioned." Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for commercialization, revenue generation, capital raising, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise capital, market acceptance of the Company's products, competitive factors, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. About REMSleep Holdings Inc. REMSleep Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL) is a medical device company focused on innovative sleep apnea treatment solutions. The Company's DeltaWave Nasal Pillow System has received FDA 510(k) clearance and PDAC coding approval for Medicare reimbursement. REMSleep is committed to improving outcomes for patients with sleep apnea through differentiated technology and patient-centered design. For more information, visit www.REMSleep.com . Contact

