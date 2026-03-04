Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Report Financial Results for Full Year 2025 on Thursday, March 12, 2026

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2025, after the close of trading on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 877-545-0320; Code: 478693

International: +1 973-528-0002; Code: 478693

Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2928/53724

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53724

Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2928/53724

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE:KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

