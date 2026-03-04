Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 22:26 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results for 2025

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2025 ("4Q25") of $3.6 million, or $1.34 per share compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $1.53 per share for the third quarter of 2025 ("3Q25"), and net income of $3.5 million, or $1.29 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("4Q24"). Net income for 2025 was $15.4 million or $5.66 per share, compared to net income for 2024 of $13.1 million, or $4.82 per share.

2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights

  • Margins and Profitability - The Company reported a net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 of 3.90% for the 4Q25, compared to 3.84% for the 3Q25. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.82% when compared to 3.56% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the year ended December 31, 2025, was 1.58%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, of 1.47%.

  • Net Interest Income ("NII") - NII for 4Q25 improved $162 thousand or 1.8%, when compared to 3Q25. For the year ended December 31, 2025, NII was $35.5 million and is $5.0 million, or 16.4% higher than year ended December 31, 2024. NII for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, was driven higher by increases in average balances and yields on loans.

  • Deposit and Loan Growth - Deposit growth for the year ended December 31, 2025, of $35.6 million, or 4.4% over December 31, 2024, was the primary funding source for loan growth in 2025 of $31.3 million, or 5.0%. The ability to source low-cost deposits allowed for overall improved profitability metrics.

  • Capital Returns - Stockholders experienced a 5% annual increase in cash dividends for both 2025 and 2024. Stockholder returns were further enhanced by significant stock repurchase activity, including 62,789 shares, or $3.3 million, repurchased in 2025 and 28,158 shares, or $1.2 million, repurchased in 2024. The Company's current stock repurchase program extends through December 2026 and authorizes the purchase of up to 10% of its outstanding common stock, of which 8.6% remains available for repurchase.

Chief Executive Officer and President M. Dean Lewis commented, "Our team delivered strong full year results, highlighted by a 24.5% increase in earnings per share, balanced loan and deposit growth, and disciplined balance sheet management. Just as importantly, we achieved this financial performance while continuing to make strategic investments in technology, talent, and innovative banking solutions that enhance both customer and employee experience. Fourth-quarter results reflected a stable net interest margin, strong credit quality, and prudent expense control, providing a solid foundation heading into 2026 and positioning the Company for sustainable long-term growth."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.6 million for 4Q25, as compared to $4.2 million for 3Q25 and $3.5 million for 4Q24. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year
Change

Prior Quarter
Change

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2025

Results of Operations

Net interest income

$

9,399,072

$

8,308,637

$

9,236,650

13.1

%

1.8

%

Provision for credit losses

200,000

260,000

400,000

-

(50.0

)

Noninterest income

895,916

1,313,696

1,223,011

(31.8

)

(26.7

)

Noninterest expense

5,444,112

4,855,354

4,697,079

12.1

15.9

Income before income taxes

4,650,876

4,506,979

5,362,582

3.2

(13.3

)

Income tax expense

1,014,339

1,001,000

1,193,500

1.3

(15.0

)

Net income

$

3,636,537

$

3,505,979

$

4,169,082

3.7

%

(12.8

)%

Yield on earning assets

5.04

%

5.48

%

4.99

%

(44

)bp

5

bp

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.76

1.83

1.79

(7

)

(3

)

Net interest margin

3.90

3.63

3.84

27

6

Return on average assets

1.44

1.47

1.64

(3

)

(20

)

Return on average equity

11.19

12.18

13.27

(99

)

(208

)

Efficiency ratio

52.88

%

50.46

%

44.89

%

242

bp

799

bp

Net interest income increased $162 thousand, or 1.8% in 4Q25, as compared to 3Q25, due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $135 thousand and interest on investment securities of $81 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits with other banks of $60 thousand. The higher interest income on loans in 4Q25 was due to a combination of higher average balances in residential real estate loans of $7.8 million, and an improved yield on commercial real estate loans of 5 bps. Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 13.1% in 4Q25, as compared to 4Q24, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $39.5 million coupled with an increase in loan yields by 25 bps. In addition, the average balance on investment securities increased $20.9 million and the average yield on these securities improved 76 bps.

Provision expense for credit losses was $200 thousand for 4Q25, compared to $400 thousand for 3Q25 and $260 for 4Q24. Loans past due 90 days or more decreased to 0.05% of total loans at the end of 4Q25, when compared to 0.15% at the end of 3Q25 and 0.18% at the end of 4Q24. During the 4Q25, the bank reported its first accruing troubled loan modification ("TLM") which consists of one borrower with five loans. These loans consist of both residential and commercial credits with a combined balance of $2.0 million. These loans were granted a six-month interest-only period concession and are current based on the modified terms. The Company continues to monitor these loans carefully. During 4Q25, the Company recorded net charge-offs totaling $21 thousand, compared to $55 thousand for 3Q25 and $31 thousand for 4Q24. The charge-offs in 4Q25 are long-standing credits with minimal balances.

Noninterest income decreased in 4Q25 by $327 thousand, or 26.7%, as compared to 3Q25, and decreased $418 thousand, or 31.8%, as compared to 4Q24. The decrease in 4Q25 when compared to the 3Q25 was primarily due to the sale of an equity investment by the Company that resulted in a gain of $243 thousand in 3Q25. The decrease in 4Q25 when compared to 4Q24 was primarily due to the sale of other real estate owned property that resulted in a gain of $518 thousand in 4Q24. Both gains were nonrecurring transactions and are not related to core operational activities.

Noninterest expense increased by $747 thousand, or 15.9% in 4Q25, as compared to 3Q25. The increase was primarily related to higher salaries and wages of $392 thousand, accelerated donation expenses of $132 thousand and higher professional fees of $102 thousand. Higher salaries and wages in 4Q25 are related to year-end bonuses and additional hiring to support succession planning, reflecting the Company's commitment to strengthening its talent pipeline and organizational depth. The accelerated donation expenses reflect fulfillment of existing pledges to local nonprofits made ahead of new 2026 limitations on donation deductibility under the Big Beautiful Bill. The increase in professional fees reflects additional consulting required to support several ongoing strategic and operational projects.

Noninterest expenses increased in 4Q25 by $589 thousand, or 12.1%, as compared to 4Q24, which related to increases in data processing costs and professional fees related to a core conversion upgrade in late 2024, salaries and wages to remain competitive in the current labor market, and the addition of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia which increased overall operating costs.

Quarterly per share data, dividend payout ratio, and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year
Change

Prior Quarter
Change

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2025

Per Share Data

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

1.34

$

1.29

$

1.53

4.5

%

(12.2

)%

Dividends paid per common share

0.37

0.36

0.37

2.8

-

Market value at period end

54.50

48.00

56.00

13.5

(2.7

)

Book value per common share at period end

48.17

42.01

47.06

14.7

2.4

Book value per common share excluding OCI

49.91

45.79

48.94

9.0

2.0

Dividend payout ratio

27.59

%

28.00

%

24.16

%

(40

)bp

343

bp

Number of shares repurchased

51,429

800

7,500

6,328.6

%

585.7

%

Repurchase amount

$

2,687,781

$

36,036

$

394,275

7,358.6

581.7

Average repurchase price

$

52.26

$

45.04

$

52.57

16.0

%

(0.6

)%

Year to Date Results of Operations

Net income was $15.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 17.9%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Change

Results of Operations

Net interest income

$

35,499,098

$

30,496,313

16.4

%

Provision for credit losses

1,400,000

810,000

72.8

Noninterest income

4,992,170

3,939,829

26.7

Noninterest expense

19,244,029

16,924,502

13.7

Income before income taxes

19,847,239

16,701,640

18.8

Income tax expense

4,454,339

3,658,000

21.8

Net income

$

15,392,900

$

13,043,640

18.0

Yield on earning assets

4.97

%

4.75

%

22.0

bp

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.79

1.89

(10.0

)

Net interest margin

3.82

3.56

26.0

Return on average assets

1.58

1.46

11.7

Return on average equity

12.54

12.01

52.7

Efficiency ratio

46.64

%

48.62

%

(197.9

)bp

Net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 16.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the prior year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and lower interest income on deposits with other banks. The average balance of loans in 2025 increased $52.7 million and total loan yields improved 22 bps, when compared to 2024.

In addition, the average balance of investment securities increased $18.9 million, and yields improved 64 bps, when compared to the prior year. Deposit costs increased $516 thousand, or 5.1%, in 2025, the result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $60.2 million and partially offset by a 10 bps reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.

The provision for credit losses of $1.4 million recorded for the year ended December 31, 2025, was the result of significant loan growth and strengthened assessments of credit metrics and risk grading as well as refined changes to the qualitative factors in the CECL model in 2025. Enhanced credit and work out strategies resulted in total net-charge offs for 2025 of $65 thousand, compared to net-recoveries of $83 thousand for 2024. The allowance for credit losses was 0.76% of total loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to 0.62% as of December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for year ended December 31, 2025, increased by $940 thousand, or 23.9%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. The increase related to the gain on sale was partially offset by lower net BOLI income by $336 thousand related to death insurance proceeds received in 2024, and an increase in realized losses of $394 thousand in 2025 due to the sale of low yielding debt securities which were reinvested into new securities or loans at substantially higher yields to maximize future revenue. Other sources of noninterest income improved in 2025, compared to 2024, related to debit card interchange fees and other banking service charges.

Noninterest expense for year ended December 31, 2025, increased $2.2 million, or 13.3% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, and is primarily the result of higher salaries and wages of $731 thousand, increased costs for data processing of $670 thousand, additional professional fees of $254 thousand related to consulting on various projects throughout 2025 and other noninterest expenses of $534 thousand. Higher compensation expenses related to talent acquisition to support succession planning, higher salaries and wages paid to remain competitive in the current labor market and expanded performance-based incentive programs. Other noninterest expenses increased due to accelerated charitable giving, increased statement and postage costs, and additional operating expenses associated with the opening of the Cape Charles, Virginia branch in the second quarter of 2025.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Change

Per Share Data

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

4.32

$

3.47

24.5

%

Dividends paid per common share

1.47

1.40

5.0

Market value at period end

54.50

48.00

13.5

Book value per common share at period end

48.17

42.01

14.7

Book value per common share excluding OCI

49.91

45.79

9.0

Dividend payout ratio

25.98

%

29.42

%

(343.5

)bp

Number of shares repurchased

62,789

28,158

123.0

%

Repurchase amount

$

3,271,332

$

1,242,773

163.2

Average repurchase price

$

52.10

$

44.14

18.0

%

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of December 31, 2025.

The Company's financial condition at quarter end or for the quarter ended is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year
Change

Prior Quarter
Change

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2025

Financial Condition

Assets

$

987,276,254

$

936,920,790

$

1,014,553,046

5.4

%

(2.7

)%

Cash and unencumbered debt securities

254,566,885

243,387,979

305,206,210

4.6

(16.6

)

Loans

661,363,200

630,104,445

643,501,899

5.0

2.8

Deposits

854,033,027

818,397,804

882,229,278

4.4

(3.2

)

Interest-bearing deposits

619,431,016

573,925,715

624,582,987

7.9

(0.8

)

Stockholders' equity

$

128,278,344

$

114,509,982

$

127,726,914

12.0

%

0.4

%

Common stock outstanding

2,662,947

2,725,736

2,714,376

(62,789

)

(51,429

)

Stockholders' equity / assets

12.99

%

12.22

%

12.59

%

77.1

bp

40.4

bp

Average assets

$

1,004,876,979

$

945,859,161

$

1,001,754,848

6.2

%

0.3

%

Average loans

647,700,164

609,478,562

646,134,164

6.3

0.2

Average deposits

871,016,409

827,263,490

873,171,981

5.3

(0.2

)

Average stockholders' equity

$

128,943,993

$

114,479,375

$

124,623,010

12.6

3.5

Average stockholders' equity / assets

13.06

%

12.22

%

12.28

%

84.2

bp

77.7

bp

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)

13.23

%

13.20

%

13.26

%

3.0

(3.5

)

The Company's deposits increased $35.6 million, or 4.4% when compared to year ended December 31, 2024, which significantly contributed to an increase in total assets of $50.3 million, or 5.4% for the same period. Deposit growth in 2025 has been driven primarily by an increase in core deposits, reflecting our focused efforts to deepen existing customer relationships and attract new ones across our footprint, including the successful opening of our Cape Charles branch in Northampton County, Virginia. As of December 31, 2025, the new Cape Charles branch, which opened in May of 2025, ended with $12.0 million in total deposits.

The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $206.0 million, which represents 24.1% of total deposits, as compared to $214.2 million or 26.2% as of December 31, 2024, and $233.0 million or 25.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $153.6 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $116.4 million and $157.3 million as of December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

On balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of December 31, 2025, and equaled 29.8% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year
Change

Prior Quarter
Change

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2025

Liquidity

Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits

29.81

%

29.74

%

34.59

%

7

bp

(478

)bp

Debt securities pledged / total debt securities

11.45

12.00

9.15

(54

)

230

Loans / deposits

77.44

76.99

72.94

45

450

Average loans / average deposits

74.36

73.67

74.00

69

36

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits

27.47

29.87

29.20

(240

)

(173

)

Non-maturity deposits / total deposits

55.52

54.33

54.71

119

81

Time deposits / total deposits

17.01

%

15.80

%

16.08

%

121

bp

93

bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank can borrow up to $282.9 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and higher seasonal borrowings during 2025 resulted in continued organic loan growth with gross loans increasing $31.3 million, or 5.0%, since December 31, 2024. New loan originations and repricing opportunities over the past 12 months have expanded the yield on loans from 5.48% in 4Q24 to 5.73% in 4Q25. Loan yields increased 7 bps in 4Q25 as compared to 3Q25.

Overall loan performance remains strong despite several years of elevated inflation and high borrowing costs related to the current interest rate environment. The Company continues to increase the allowance for credit losses to reserve for any potential economic factors which could result in a deterioration in credit quality of our borrowers. Credit quality metrics as of December 31, 2025, remain strong and enhanced workout efforts by the credit team have resulted in a significant reduction in loans past due 90 days or more, currently 5 bps of total loans, as compared to 18 bps of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The addition of one borrower as a TLM in 2025 is considered isolated in nature, with adequate collateral, and poses no substantial risk of loss to the Bank at this time. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended

Prior Year
Change

Prior Quarter
Change

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2025

Asset Quality Data

Allowance for credit losses / total loans

0.76

%

0.62

%

0.73

%

14

bp

3

bp

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans

0.00

0.01

0.02

(0

)

(2

)

Loans past due 90 days or more / total loans

0.05

0.18

0.15

(13

)

(10

)

Non-accrual loans / total loans

0.16

0.17

0.19

(1

)

(3

)

Accruing troubled loan modifications ("TLMs") / total loans

0.32

%

-

%

-

%

32

bp

32

bp

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

5,740,137

$

5,780,779

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits

61,119,244

74,169,942

Cash and cash equivalents

66,859,381

79,950,721

Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

198,822,246

159,645,861

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)

13,166,812

26,075,849

Equity securities, at fair value

552,133

748,833

Restricted securities

675,800

616,300

Loans held for investment

661,363,200

630,104,443

Less: allowance for credit losses

(4,998,223

)

(3,909,921

)

Loans, net

656,364,977

626,194,522

Accrued interest receivable

3,183,246

2,724,206

Prepaid expenses

744,624

670,623

Other real estate owned, net

-

-

Premises and equipment, net

16,485,407

12,895,314

Computer software, net

144,000

142,306

Deferred income taxes, net

1,294,479

3,421,606

Bank owned life insurance and annuities

28,499,211

22,238,791

Other assets

483,938

1,606,645

Total assets

$

987,276,254

$

936,931,577

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

234,602,011

$

244,885,756

Interest-bearing deposits

619,431,016

573,512,049

Total deposits

854,033,027

818,397,805

Accrued interest payable

675,335

691,374

Accrued expenses

1,492,517

1,011,503

Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits

1,552,531

1,341,748

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

767,247

574,247

Other liabilities

477,253

404,918

Total liabilities

858,997,910

822,421,595

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000

2,662,947

2,725,736

Additional paid in capital

2,288,047

909,513

Retained earnings

127,947,058

121,173,185

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax

(4,619,708

)

(10,298,452

)

Total stockholders' equity

128,278,344

114,509,982

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

987,276,254

$

936,931,577

Period-end common shares outstanding

2,662,947

2,725,736

Book value per common share

$

48.17

$

42.01

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

$

9,347,578

$

8,397,158

$

36,374,019

$

32,086,538

Interest on investment securities:

U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities

852,779

539,459

3,053,661

2,063,548

Mortgage-backed debt securities

1,011,609

734,198

3,486,568

2,571,871

State and municipal debt securities

71,821

98,390

342,021

395,490

Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

860,557

1,175,801

2,974,424

3,594,387

Total interest income

12,144,344

10,945,006

46,230,693

40,711,834

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

2,745,272

2,636,367

10,731,595

10,215,521

Total interest expense

2,745,272

2,636,367

10,731,595

10,215,521

NET INTEREST INCOME

9,399,072

8,308,639

35,499,098

30,496,313

Provision for credit losses

200,000

185,000

1,400,000

810,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR CREDIT LOSSES

9,199,072

8,123,639

34,099,098

29,686,313

NONINTEREST INCOME

Debit card interchange fees, net

202,736

204,866

848,789

777,311

Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net

184,036

200,603

711,380

753,339

Merchant payment processing, net

69,692

80,087

352,355

396,990

Service charges on deposit accounts, net

44,074

38,792

171,173

208,164

Income from bank owned life insurance annuities

275,975

350,369

958,440

513,077

Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds

-

-

-

783,787

Dividends

43,229

58,195

87,607

104,976

Loss on disposition of investment securities

-

1

(765,120

)

(370,919

)

Gain on disposition of fixed assets

-

-

1,952,838

-

Other noninterest income

104,441

78,781

674,708

255,277

Total noninterest income

924,183

1,529,521

4,992,170

3,939,829

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and wages

2,464,948

2,382,995

8,434,516

7,703,241

Employee benefits

697,581

918,810

2,486,803

2,506,038

Occupancy expense

332,447

278,584

1,211,479

1,104,164

Furniture and equipment expense

215,443

184,334

863,132

789,291

Data processing

495,993

184,723

1,894,879

1,007,413

Marketing

36,065

131,618

353,642

609,206

Directors' fees

95,700

73,300

382,000

288,850

Telecommunication services

88,628

72,540

281,203

278,139

FDIC insurance premium expense

108,815

103,693

415,883

399,524

Professional fees

238,808

116,720

657,776

404,110

Other noninterest expenses

697,951

486,347

2,262,716

1,834,526

Total noninterest expense

5,472,379

4,933,664

19,244,029

16,924,502

Income before income taxes

4,650,876

4,719,496

19,847,239

16,701,640

Income tax expense

1,014,339

991,000

4,454,339

3,658,000

NET INCOME

$

3,636,537

$

3,728,496

$

15,392,900

$

13,043,640

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

1.34

$

1.37

$

5.66

$

4.81

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.

Contact
Philip O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-1143640

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
