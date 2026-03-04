Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results for 2025

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2025 ("4Q25") of $3.6 million, or $1.34 per share compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $1.53 per share for the third quarter of 2025 ("3Q25"), and net income of $3.5 million, or $1.29 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("4Q24"). Net income for 2025 was $15.4 million or $5.66 per share, compared to net income for 2024 of $13.1 million, or $4.82 per share.
2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights
Margins and Profitability - The Company reported a net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 of 3.90% for the 4Q25, compared to 3.84% for the 3Q25. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.82% when compared to 3.56% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the year ended December 31, 2025, was 1.58%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, of 1.47%.
Net Interest Income ("NII") - NII for 4Q25 improved $162 thousand or 1.8%, when compared to 3Q25. For the year ended December 31, 2025, NII was $35.5 million and is $5.0 million, or 16.4% higher than year ended December 31, 2024. NII for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, was driven higher by increases in average balances and yields on loans.
Deposit and Loan Growth - Deposit growth for the year ended December 31, 2025, of $35.6 million, or 4.4% over December 31, 2024, was the primary funding source for loan growth in 2025 of $31.3 million, or 5.0%. The ability to source low-cost deposits allowed for overall improved profitability metrics.
Capital Returns - Stockholders experienced a 5% annual increase in cash dividends for both 2025 and 2024. Stockholder returns were further enhanced by significant stock repurchase activity, including 62,789 shares, or $3.3 million, repurchased in 2025 and 28,158 shares, or $1.2 million, repurchased in 2024. The Company's current stock repurchase program extends through December 2026 and authorizes the purchase of up to 10% of its outstanding common stock, of which 8.6% remains available for repurchase.
Chief Executive Officer and President M. Dean Lewis commented, "Our team delivered strong full year results, highlighted by a 24.5% increase in earnings per share, balanced loan and deposit growth, and disciplined balance sheet management. Just as importantly, we achieved this financial performance while continuing to make strategic investments in technology, talent, and innovative banking solutions that enhance both customer and employee experience. Fourth-quarter results reflected a stable net interest margin, strong credit quality, and prudent expense control, providing a solid foundation heading into 2026 and positioning the Company for sustainable long-term growth."
Quarterly Results of Operations
Quarterly net income was $3.6 million for 4Q25, as compared to $4.2 million for 3Q25 and $3.5 million for 4Q24. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Dec. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2025
Results of Operations
Net interest income
$
9,399,072
$
8,308,637
$
9,236,650
13.1
%
1.8
%
Provision for credit losses
200,000
260,000
400,000
-
(50.0
)
Noninterest income
895,916
1,313,696
1,223,011
(31.8
)
(26.7
)
Noninterest expense
5,444,112
4,855,354
4,697,079
12.1
15.9
Income before income taxes
4,650,876
4,506,979
5,362,582
3.2
(13.3
)
Income tax expense
1,014,339
1,001,000
1,193,500
1.3
(15.0
)
Net income
$
3,636,537
$
3,505,979
$
4,169,082
3.7
%
(12.8
)%
Yield on earning assets
5.04
%
5.48
%
4.99
%
(44
)bp
5
bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.76
1.83
1.79
(7
)
(3
)
Net interest margin
3.90
3.63
3.84
27
6
Return on average assets
1.44
1.47
1.64
(3
)
(20
)
Return on average equity
11.19
12.18
13.27
(99
)
(208
)
Efficiency ratio
52.88
%
50.46
%
44.89
%
242
bp
799
bp
Net interest income increased $162 thousand, or 1.8% in 4Q25, as compared to 3Q25, due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $135 thousand and interest on investment securities of $81 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on deposits with other banks of $60 thousand. The higher interest income on loans in 4Q25 was due to a combination of higher average balances in residential real estate loans of $7.8 million, and an improved yield on commercial real estate loans of 5 bps. Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 13.1% in 4Q25, as compared to 4Q24, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $39.5 million coupled with an increase in loan yields by 25 bps. In addition, the average balance on investment securities increased $20.9 million and the average yield on these securities improved 76 bps.
Provision expense for credit losses was $200 thousand for 4Q25, compared to $400 thousand for 3Q25 and $260 for 4Q24. Loans past due 90 days or more decreased to 0.05% of total loans at the end of 4Q25, when compared to 0.15% at the end of 3Q25 and 0.18% at the end of 4Q24. During the 4Q25, the bank reported its first accruing troubled loan modification ("TLM") which consists of one borrower with five loans. These loans consist of both residential and commercial credits with a combined balance of $2.0 million. These loans were granted a six-month interest-only period concession and are current based on the modified terms. The Company continues to monitor these loans carefully. During 4Q25, the Company recorded net charge-offs totaling $21 thousand, compared to $55 thousand for 3Q25 and $31 thousand for 4Q24. The charge-offs in 4Q25 are long-standing credits with minimal balances.
Noninterest income decreased in 4Q25 by $327 thousand, or 26.7%, as compared to 3Q25, and decreased $418 thousand, or 31.8%, as compared to 4Q24. The decrease in 4Q25 when compared to the 3Q25 was primarily due to the sale of an equity investment by the Company that resulted in a gain of $243 thousand in 3Q25. The decrease in 4Q25 when compared to 4Q24 was primarily due to the sale of other real estate owned property that resulted in a gain of $518 thousand in 4Q24. Both gains were nonrecurring transactions and are not related to core operational activities.
Noninterest expense increased by $747 thousand, or 15.9% in 4Q25, as compared to 3Q25. The increase was primarily related to higher salaries and wages of $392 thousand, accelerated donation expenses of $132 thousand and higher professional fees of $102 thousand. Higher salaries and wages in 4Q25 are related to year-end bonuses and additional hiring to support succession planning, reflecting the Company's commitment to strengthening its talent pipeline and organizational depth. The accelerated donation expenses reflect fulfillment of existing pledges to local nonprofits made ahead of new 2026 limitations on donation deductibility under the Big Beautiful Bill. The increase in professional fees reflects additional consulting required to support several ongoing strategic and operational projects.
Noninterest expenses increased in 4Q25 by $589 thousand, or 12.1%, as compared to 4Q24, which related to increases in data processing costs and professional fees related to a core conversion upgrade in late 2024, salaries and wages to remain competitive in the current labor market, and the addition of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia which increased overall operating costs.
Quarterly per share data, dividend payout ratio, and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Dec. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2025
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
1.34
$
1.29
$
1.53
4.5
%
(12.2
)%
Dividends paid per common share
0.37
0.36
0.37
2.8
-
Market value at period end
54.50
48.00
56.00
13.5
(2.7
)
Book value per common share at period end
48.17
42.01
47.06
14.7
2.4
Book value per common share excluding OCI
49.91
45.79
48.94
9.0
2.0
Dividend payout ratio
27.59
%
28.00
%
24.16
%
(40
)bp
343
bp
Number of shares repurchased
51,429
800
7,500
6,328.6
%
585.7
%
Repurchase amount
$
2,687,781
$
36,036
$
394,275
7,358.6
581.7
Average repurchase price
$
52.26
$
45.04
$
52.57
16.0
%
(0.6
)%
Year to Date Results of Operations
Net income was $15.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 17.9%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Change
Results of Operations
Net interest income
$
35,499,098
$
30,496,313
16.4
%
Provision for credit losses
1,400,000
810,000
72.8
Noninterest income
4,992,170
3,939,829
26.7
Noninterest expense
19,244,029
16,924,502
13.7
Income before income taxes
19,847,239
16,701,640
18.8
Income tax expense
4,454,339
3,658,000
21.8
Net income
$
15,392,900
$
13,043,640
18.0
Yield on earning assets
4.97
%
4.75
%
22.0
bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.79
1.89
(10.0
)
Net interest margin
3.82
3.56
26.0
Return on average assets
1.58
1.46
11.7
Return on average equity
12.54
12.01
52.7
Efficiency ratio
46.64
%
48.62
%
(197.9
)bp
Net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 16.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the prior year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and lower interest income on deposits with other banks. The average balance of loans in 2025 increased $52.7 million and total loan yields improved 22 bps, when compared to 2024.
In addition, the average balance of investment securities increased $18.9 million, and yields improved 64 bps, when compared to the prior year. Deposit costs increased $516 thousand, or 5.1%, in 2025, the result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $60.2 million and partially offset by a 10 bps reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.
The provision for credit losses of $1.4 million recorded for the year ended December 31, 2025, was the result of significant loan growth and strengthened assessments of credit metrics and risk grading as well as refined changes to the qualitative factors in the CECL model in 2025. Enhanced credit and work out strategies resulted in total net-charge offs for 2025 of $65 thousand, compared to net-recoveries of $83 thousand for 2024. The allowance for credit losses was 0.76% of total loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to 0.62% as of December 31, 2024.
Noninterest income for year ended December 31, 2025, increased by $940 thousand, or 23.9%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. The increase related to the gain on sale was partially offset by lower net BOLI income by $336 thousand related to death insurance proceeds received in 2024, and an increase in realized losses of $394 thousand in 2025 due to the sale of low yielding debt securities which were reinvested into new securities or loans at substantially higher yields to maximize future revenue. Other sources of noninterest income improved in 2025, compared to 2024, related to debit card interchange fees and other banking service charges.
Noninterest expense for year ended December 31, 2025, increased $2.2 million, or 13.3% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, and is primarily the result of higher salaries and wages of $731 thousand, increased costs for data processing of $670 thousand, additional professional fees of $254 thousand related to consulting on various projects throughout 2025 and other noninterest expenses of $534 thousand. Higher compensation expenses related to talent acquisition to support succession planning, higher salaries and wages paid to remain competitive in the current labor market and expanded performance-based incentive programs. Other noninterest expenses increased due to accelerated charitable giving, increased statement and postage costs, and additional operating expenses associated with the opening of the Cape Charles, Virginia branch in the second quarter of 2025.
Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Change
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
4.32
$
3.47
24.5
%
Dividends paid per common share
1.47
1.40
5.0
Market value at period end
54.50
48.00
13.5
Book value per common share at period end
48.17
42.01
14.7
Book value per common share excluding OCI
49.91
45.79
9.0
Dividend payout ratio
25.98
%
29.42
%
(343.5
)bp
Number of shares repurchased
62,789
28,158
123.0
%
Repurchase amount
$
3,271,332
$
1,242,773
163.2
Average repurchase price
$
52.10
$
44.14
18.0
%
Financial Condition
Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of December 31, 2025.
The Company's financial condition at quarter end or for the quarter ended is summarized in the table and comments that follow.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Dec. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2025
Financial Condition
Assets
$
987,276,254
$
936,920,790
$
1,014,553,046
5.4
%
(2.7
)%
Cash and unencumbered debt securities
254,566,885
243,387,979
305,206,210
4.6
(16.6
)
Loans
661,363,200
630,104,445
643,501,899
5.0
2.8
Deposits
854,033,027
818,397,804
882,229,278
4.4
(3.2
)
Interest-bearing deposits
619,431,016
573,925,715
624,582,987
7.9
(0.8
)
Stockholders' equity
$
128,278,344
$
114,509,982
$
127,726,914
12.0
%
0.4
%
Common stock outstanding
2,662,947
2,725,736
2,714,376
(62,789
)
(51,429
)
Stockholders' equity / assets
12.99
%
12.22
%
12.59
%
77.1
bp
40.4
bp
Average assets
$
1,004,876,979
$
945,859,161
$
1,001,754,848
6.2
%
0.3
%
Average loans
647,700,164
609,478,562
646,134,164
6.3
0.2
Average deposits
871,016,409
827,263,490
873,171,981
5.3
(0.2
)
Average stockholders' equity
$
128,943,993
$
114,479,375
$
124,623,010
12.6
3.5
Average stockholders' equity / assets
13.06
%
12.22
%
12.28
%
84.2
bp
77.7
bp
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
13.23
%
13.20
%
13.26
%
3.0
(3.5
)
The Company's deposits increased $35.6 million, or 4.4% when compared to year ended December 31, 2024, which significantly contributed to an increase in total assets of $50.3 million, or 5.4% for the same period. Deposit growth in 2025 has been driven primarily by an increase in core deposits, reflecting our focused efforts to deepen existing customer relationships and attract new ones across our footprint, including the successful opening of our Cape Charles branch in Northampton County, Virginia. As of December 31, 2025, the new Cape Charles branch, which opened in May of 2025, ended with $12.0 million in total deposits.
The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $206.0 million, which represents 24.1% of total deposits, as compared to $214.2 million or 26.2% as of December 31, 2024, and $233.0 million or 25.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $153.6 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $116.4 million and $157.3 million as of December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
On balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of December 31, 2025, and equaled 29.8% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Dec. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2025
Liquidity
Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits
29.81
%
29.74
%
34.59
%
7
bp
(478
)bp
Debt securities pledged / total debt securities
11.45
12.00
9.15
(54
)
230
Loans / deposits
77.44
76.99
72.94
45
450
Average loans / average deposits
74.36
73.67
74.00
69
36
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
27.47
29.87
29.20
(240
)
(173
)
Non-maturity deposits / total deposits
55.52
54.33
54.71
119
81
Time deposits / total deposits
17.01
%
15.80
%
16.08
%
121
bp
93
bp
Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank can borrow up to $282.9 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.
Loans and Asset Quality
Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and higher seasonal borrowings during 2025 resulted in continued organic loan growth with gross loans increasing $31.3 million, or 5.0%, since December 31, 2024. New loan originations and repricing opportunities over the past 12 months have expanded the yield on loans from 5.48% in 4Q24 to 5.73% in 4Q25. Loan yields increased 7 bps in 4Q25 as compared to 3Q25.
Overall loan performance remains strong despite several years of elevated inflation and high borrowing costs related to the current interest rate environment. The Company continues to increase the allowance for credit losses to reserve for any potential economic factors which could result in a deterioration in credit quality of our borrowers. Credit quality metrics as of December 31, 2025, remain strong and enhanced workout efforts by the credit team have resulted in a significant reduction in loans past due 90 days or more, currently 5 bps of total loans, as compared to 18 bps of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The addition of one borrower as a TLM in 2025 is considered isolated in nature, with adequate collateral, and poses no substantial risk of loss to the Bank at this time. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.
For the Three Months Ended
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Dec. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2025
Asset Quality Data
Allowance for credit losses / total loans
0.76
%
0.62
%
0.73
%
14
bp
3
bp
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
0.00
0.01
0.02
(0
)
(2
)
Loans past due 90 days or more / total loans
0.05
0.18
0.15
(13
)
(10
)
Non-accrual loans / total loans
0.16
0.17
0.19
(1
)
(3
)
Accruing troubled loan modifications ("TLMs") / total loans
0.32
%
-
%
-
%
32
bp
32
bp
Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
5,740,137
$
5,780,779
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits
61,119,244
74,169,942
Cash and cash equivalents
66,859,381
79,950,721
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
198,822,246
159,645,861
Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)
13,166,812
26,075,849
Equity securities, at fair value
552,133
748,833
Restricted securities
675,800
616,300
Loans held for investment
661,363,200
630,104,443
Less: allowance for credit losses
(4,998,223
)
(3,909,921
)
Loans, net
656,364,977
626,194,522
Accrued interest receivable
3,183,246
2,724,206
Prepaid expenses
744,624
670,623
Other real estate owned, net
-
-
Premises and equipment, net
16,485,407
12,895,314
Computer software, net
144,000
142,306
Deferred income taxes, net
1,294,479
3,421,606
Bank owned life insurance and annuities
28,499,211
22,238,791
Other assets
483,938
1,606,645
Total assets
$
987,276,254
$
936,931,577
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
234,602,011
$
244,885,756
Interest-bearing deposits
619,431,016
573,512,049
Total deposits
854,033,027
818,397,805
Accrued interest payable
675,335
691,374
Accrued expenses
1,492,517
1,011,503
Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits
1,552,531
1,341,748
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
767,247
574,247
Other liabilities
477,253
404,918
Total liabilities
858,997,910
822,421,595
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000
2,662,947
2,725,736
Additional paid in capital
2,288,047
909,513
Retained earnings
127,947,058
121,173,185
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax
(4,619,708
)
(10,298,452
)
Total stockholders' equity
128,278,344
114,509,982
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
987,276,254
$
936,931,577
Period-end common shares outstanding
2,662,947
2,725,736
Book value per common share
$
48.17
$
42.01
Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,347,578
$
8,397,158
$
36,374,019
$
32,086,538
Interest on investment securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
852,779
539,459
3,053,661
2,063,548
Mortgage-backed debt securities
1,011,609
734,198
3,486,568
2,571,871
State and municipal debt securities
71,821
98,390
342,021
395,490
Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
860,557
1,175,801
2,974,424
3,594,387
Total interest income
12,144,344
10,945,006
46,230,693
40,711,834
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
2,745,272
2,636,367
10,731,595
10,215,521
Total interest expense
2,745,272
2,636,367
10,731,595
10,215,521
NET INTEREST INCOME
9,399,072
8,308,639
35,499,098
30,496,313
Provision for credit losses
200,000
185,000
1,400,000
810,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
9,199,072
8,123,639
34,099,098
29,686,313
NONINTEREST INCOME
Debit card interchange fees, net
202,736
204,866
848,789
777,311
Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net
184,036
200,603
711,380
753,339
Merchant payment processing, net
69,692
80,087
352,355
396,990
Service charges on deposit accounts, net
44,074
38,792
171,173
208,164
Income from bank owned life insurance annuities
275,975
350,369
958,440
513,077
Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds
-
-
-
783,787
Dividends
43,229
58,195
87,607
104,976
Loss on disposition of investment securities
-
1
(765,120
)
(370,919
)
Gain on disposition of fixed assets
-
-
1,952,838
-
Other noninterest income
104,441
78,781
674,708
255,277
Total noninterest income
924,183
1,529,521
4,992,170
3,939,829
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
2,464,948
2,382,995
8,434,516
7,703,241
Employee benefits
697,581
918,810
2,486,803
2,506,038
Occupancy expense
332,447
278,584
1,211,479
1,104,164
Furniture and equipment expense
215,443
184,334
863,132
789,291
Data processing
495,993
184,723
1,894,879
1,007,413
Marketing
36,065
131,618
353,642
609,206
Directors' fees
95,700
73,300
382,000
288,850
Telecommunication services
88,628
72,540
281,203
278,139
FDIC insurance premium expense
108,815
103,693
415,883
399,524
Professional fees
238,808
116,720
657,776
404,110
Other noninterest expenses
697,951
486,347
2,262,716
1,834,526
Total noninterest expense
5,472,379
4,933,664
19,244,029
16,924,502
Income before income taxes
4,650,876
4,719,496
19,847,239
16,701,640
Income tax expense
1,014,339
991,000
4,454,339
3,658,000
NET INCOME
$
3,636,537
$
3,728,496
$
15,392,900
$
13,043,640
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
1.34
$
1.37
$
5.66
$
4.81
About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.
