Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV: JDN) (OTCQB: JDNRF) ("Jayden" or the "Company") announces that Queenie Kuang has resigned as a director of the Company. The directors would like to thank Queenie for her work with the Company and wish her all the success in her future endeavours.

With the resignation of Ms. Kuang, Alexander McAulay, CPA has given his consent to act as a director of the Company effective immediately. Alexander McAulay, CPA is an accomplished entrepreneur and capital markets executive with extensive experience in accounting, business development, and public company leadership. As the CEO and owner of Treewalk Ventures Inc., Alexander has built a fast-growing accounting firm that serves public companies with innovative solutions and a team of over 50 professionals. He has a proven track record of guiding organizations through key transitions, including public listings, mergers, and strategic growth initiatives, leveraging his expertise to drive impactful business outcomes.

Following the changes, the Company's current Board of Directors consists of David Eaton, Denise Lok and Alexander McAulay.

