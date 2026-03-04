EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Consumer

40th Reunion for Cast of Aliens at Museum



04.03.2026 / 22:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GLENDALE, CA - March 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Colonial Marines are assembling once again for a high-stakes mission in Southern California. Six cast members from the legendary 1986 cinematic masterpiece Aliens will reunite live and in person for "Aliens Invasion" on March 10 at the Martial Arts History Museum. Directed by James Cameron, Aliens remains one of the most influential science fiction action films ever made, redefining cinematic combat and delivering some of the most iconic characters in movie history. This event offers fans a rare opportunity to engage with the actors who brought the pulse-pounding struggle against the Xenomorphs to life, including Michael Biehn (Corporal Dwayne Hicks), Jenette Goldstein (Private Vasquez), Mark Rolston (Private Drake), Ricco Ross (Private Frost), Cynthia Dale Scott (Corporal Dietrich), and Carl Toop (Alien Warrior). Event Schedule and Fan Experiences The day-long celebration kicks off at 12:00 PM with an exclusive screening of Aliens, followed immediately by a live cast Q&A at 2:30 PM where attendees can hear firsthand stories from the set. From 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the museum will host a formal Meet & Greet session, providing fans with the chance to secure autographs and professional photo opportunities with all attending cast members. Admission for the day is set at $30, kids 13 & under are free. Museum members are free. Beyond the scheduled appearances, the event features several special attractions. A live auction will be held for an exclusive "Aliens" club shirt signed by the entire attending cast, and various raffle prizes and surprise giveaways will take place throughout the day. Limited-edition memorabilia will also be available for collectors looking to take home a piece of cinematic history. Official Commentary "Aliens helped redefine action filmmaking in the 1980s, blending intensity, character, and physical performance in a way that still resonates today," stated Michael Matsuda, President and Founder of the Martial Arts History Museum. "Hosting these cast members at the Museum allows fans to celebrate not only a cinematic milestone but the discipline and physical artistry behind it." Location and Contact Information The event will be held at the Martial Arts History Museum, located at 201 N. Brand Blvd., B100, Glendale, CA 91203. For more information regarding the "Aliens Invasion" event or to purchase your tickets, please visit https://martialartsmuseum.com/aliens/ .

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





04.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News