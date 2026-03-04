Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens New Birmingham Location Across from Iconic Iron City Landmark

Fifth-Largest Conveyor Car Wash Celebrates Opening of Twenty-Fourth Alabama Location with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Birmingham, AL location at 1901 20 th Avenue South , across from Vulcan Park and Museum.

To celebrate the grand opening with the community, the brand-new Birmingham location is offering twelve days of free premium car washes from March 4 to March 15. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"We are excited to join the vibrant Birmingham community this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "This location is built with industry-leading technology and designed to provide every customer with an exceptional wash, every time. Our team is eager to share the Tidal Wave car wash experience with the community during the grand opening celebrations and for years to come."

Birmingham, AL Location : 1901 20th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35209

Nearby Locations: Hoover , Helena , Sylacauga , Tuscaloosa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations across the country. In celebration of its Birmingham opening, Tidal Wave is honored to serve as a sponsor of the upcoming Bell Center 5K & Children's Run on Saturday, March 14, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting local families and meaningful community initiatives.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 309 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-four Alabama locations . The company plans to continue its growth in Alabama, with brand-new Tuscaloosa and Montgomery locations opening later this year.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, including upcoming openings, fleet plans, our fundraising program and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 309 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-new-birmingham-location-across-from-iconic-iron-city-landm-1143770