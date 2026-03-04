All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (TSX: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with its current lenders, Bank of Montreal and National Bank Capital Markets, to retire its term loan and amend and upsize its existing revolving credit facility (the "Facility") to up to $225 million.

The amended and upsized Facility now consists of a $200 million secured revolving credit line with an accordion feature allowing for an additional $25 million, subject to certain conditions, for total borrowing capacity of $225 million. Pricing remains unchanged from the current facility and is based on a sliding scale, with margins ranging from 2.25% to 3.50% over adjusted SOFR, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. The Facility matures in March 2029. The amended Facility replaces the Company's previous $100 million revolving credit facility and $80 million term loan, which has been fully repaid. As of March 4, 2026, there is $45 million drawn on the Facility.

Victoria McMillan, CFO of the Company, commented, "The increase to our Facility demonstrates the continued support of our lending partners, who have played an important role in our growth to date. The extension and upsizing of the Facility further enhances our financial flexibility and reflect our lenders' confidence in the strength and quality of our portfolio. Combined with our strong balance sheet and robust cash flow generation, the Facility positions us well to pursue accretive growth opportunities and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "VMET".

For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to future opportunities and acquisitions. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Versamet to control or predict, that may cause Versamet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated May 12, 2025 and short form base shelf prospectus dated August 1, 2025, both available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

