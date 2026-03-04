Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CZTX | ISIN: US12503M1080 | Ticker-Symbol: C67
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 15:34
257,60 Euro
-1,45 % -3,80
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
255,40260,6023:00
255,70260,1022:00
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 22:42 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for February 2026

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.


The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date










Feb

2026

Feb

2025

%

Chg

Jan
2026

%
Chg

Feb

2026

Feb

2025

%
Chg

Multi-listed options (contracts, k)

13,476

13,556

-0.6 %

14,093

-4.4 %

13,792

13,348

3.3 %

Index options (contracts, k)

5,973

4,469

33.7 %

5,477

9.1 %

5,719

4,503

27.0 %

Futures (contracts, k)1

276

241

14.7 %

230

20.1 %

253

230

9.8 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,961

1,673

17.2 %

1,872

4.7 %

1,915

1,655

15.7 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

268

97

176.6 %

241

11.0 %

254

90

182.7 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

204,403

166,261

22.9 %

239,258

-14.6 %

222,702

162,478

37.1 %

European Equities (€, mn)

17,963

13,718

30.9 %

15,218

18.0 %

16,557

12,516

32.3 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

1,228

914

34.3 %

1,041

18.1 %

1,134

779

45.6 %

Global FX ($, mn)

63,372

50,699

25.0 %

67,233

-5.7 %

65,350

50,497

29.4 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

141,642

131,723

7.5 %

123,562

14.6 %

265,204

254,662

4.1 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,266

1,021

24.0 %

1,234

2.6 %

2,500

2,071

20.7 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

February 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • Cboe's proprietary index options reported a monthly ADV record of 6.0 million contracts, driven by:
    • Monthly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 4.8 million contracts.
    • Monthly SPX zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) ADV record of 3.0 million contracts, representing a record 63% of all SPX trading.
    • Monthly mini-SPX (XSP) options ADV record of 186 thousand contracts.
    • Monthly ADV record of 155 thousand contracts during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET), including record SPX GTH ADV of 133 thousand contracts.

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange

  • BIDS Trading reported a monthly ADV record of 267.8 million matched shares.

European Equities

  • Cboe Europe reached a record total monthly average daily notional value (ADNV) of €18.0 billion, including monthly ADNV records in Cboe Periodic Auctions (€6.3 billion) and Cboe BIDS Europe (€969.0 million).

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com








CBOE-V

Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Clear, Cboe Futures Exchange, CFE, Cboe Volatility Index, and VIX are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's, S&P, SPX, and S&P 500 are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at:?https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_GM_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-trading-volume-for-february-2026-302704529.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.