Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for February 2026

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported February monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain February trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
Year-To-Date
Feb
2026
Feb
2025
%
Chg
Jan
%
Feb
2026
Feb
2025
%
Multi-listed options (contracts, k)
13,476
13,556
-0.6 %
14,093
-4.4 %
13,792
13,348
3.3 %
Index options (contracts, k)
5,973
4,469
33.7 %
5,477
9.1 %
5,719
4,503
27.0 %
Futures (contracts, k)1
276
241
14.7 %
230
20.1 %
253
230
9.8 %
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
1,961
1,673
17.2 %
1,872
4.7 %
1,915
1,655
15.7 %
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
268
97
176.6 %
241
11.0 %
254
90
182.7 %
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
204,403
166,261
22.9 %
239,258
-14.6 %
222,702
162,478
37.1 %
European Equities (€, mn)
17,963
13,718
30.9 %
15,218
18.0 %
16,557
12,516
32.3 %
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
1,228
914
34.3 %
1,041
18.1 %
1,134
779
45.6 %
Global FX ($, mn)
63,372
50,699
25.0 %
67,233
-5.7 %
65,350
50,497
29.4 %
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
141,642
131,723
7.5 %
123,562
14.6 %
265,204
254,662
4.1 %
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
1,266
1,021
24.0 %
1,234
2.6 %
2,500
2,071
20.7 %
1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.
February 2026 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- Cboe's proprietary index options reported a monthly ADV record of 6.0 million contracts, driven by:
- Monthly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 4.8 million contracts.
- Monthly SPX zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) ADV record of 3.0 million contracts, representing a record 63% of all SPX trading.
- Monthly mini-SPX (XSP) options ADV record of 186 thousand contracts.
- Monthly ADV record of 155 thousand contracts during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET), including record SPX GTH ADV of 133 thousand contracts.
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange
- BIDS Trading reported a monthly ADV record of 267.8 million matched shares.
European Equities
- Cboe Europe reached a record total monthly average daily notional value (ADNV) of €18.0 billion, including monthly ADNV records in Cboe Periodic Auctions (€6.3 billion) and Cboe BIDS Europe (€969.0 million).
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.
