WKN: A2G832 | ISIN: CA92663R1055 | Ticker-Symbol: VIJ
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 13:27
7,600 Euro
-1,30 % -0,100
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIEMED HEALTHCARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIEMED HEALTHCARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7007,85022:59
7,7507,80022:00
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 22:50 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.: Viemed Healthcare Announces Record 2025 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national provider of technology-enabled, home-based healthcare solutions and chronic disease management, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and issued its guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2026.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

  • Net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were a company record $76.2 million, an increase of $15.5 million, or 26%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2024. Total net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $270.3 million, an increase of $46.0 million, or 21%, over the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting continued strong organic growth complemented by revenue contributions from our 2025 acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment.

  • Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $5.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, an increase of 31% over net income attributable to Viemed reported for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income attributable to Viemed for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $14.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, an increase of 33% over the year ended December 31, 2024, marking the Company's ninth consecutive year of positive net income.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $18.2 million and a record $61.4 million, respectively.

  • The Company continued to generate strong free cash flow while delivering robust growth. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $51.9 million compared with $39.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $28.1 million compared with $11.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

  • The Company's ventilator patient count totaled 12,259 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 4% over December 31, 2024.

  • The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 34,528 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 62% over December 31, 2024. The Company also increased its sleep resupply patient count to 36,561 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 49% over December 31, 2024.

  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company maintained a cash balance of $13.5 million, and an overall working capital balance of $7.4 million. Long-term debt totaled $11.3 million and the Company had $46 million available under existing credit facilities.

Full Year 2026 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):

The Company is providing the following financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026:

  • Net revenue is expected to be in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $65 million to $69 million.

  • Net capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of 10% to 11.5% of net revenue.

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance" below for further information about non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial guidance.

Casey Hoyt, Viemed's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our 2025 performance reflects the continued strength of our technology-enabled home care model and the growing demand for high-quality chronic care management delivered in the home. We delivered strong double-digit organic growth by providing consistent, high-quality care that patients value and referral partners trust, driving deeper penetration across our markets. Leveraging our long-established nationwide payor network, we are expanding our maternal health offerings and extending our reach to serve more patients. With disciplined execution and platform-enhancing acquisitions, we enter 2026 with momentum and a clear focus on operational excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation."

Todd Zehnder, Viemed's Chief Operating Officer, added, "Our strong free cash flow generation and disciplined financial management continue to provide us with significant flexibility. Based on the strength of our balance sheet and our confidence in the durability of our cash flows, our Board has authorized a new share repurchase program for 2026. This authorization reflects our ongoing commitment to thoughtful capital allocation, allowing us to return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in organic growth and strategic opportunities."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end results, as well as its 2026 guidance, on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)
+1-201-689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hp8iUwVS

Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of home medical equipment and post-acute healthcare services in the United States, with a focus on respiratory, chronic care, and women's health products and services. Viemed's model emphasizes efficient, high-quality care delivered in the home through a combination of high-touch clinical support and technology-enabled services, including therapy, education, and counseling provided by our clinical practitioners. For more information, visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
ir@viemed.com

Trae Fitzgerald
Chief Financial Officer
(337) 504-3802

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "should", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 and capital allocation priorities, including share repurchases, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; and the use of artificial intelligence technologies; as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedarplus.ca. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance

This press release includes references to financial measures that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than those in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are intended to supplement, and not to be considered superior to or as a substitute for, the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expense and income items required by GAAP, and are subject to inherent limitations, including the exercise of judgment by management regarding which items to exclude or include. Non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial guidance. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items that typically have one or more of the following characteristics: highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results. The Company's financial guidance in this press release excludes the impact of potential future strategic acquisitions and any items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, as outlined above.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

At
December 31, 2025

At
December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,501

$

17,540

Accounts receivable, net

25,586

24,911

Inventory

5,047

4,320

Income tax receivable

227

-

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,132

6,109

Total current assets

$

48,493

$

52,880

Long-term assets

Property and equipment, net

78,775

76,279

Finance lease right-of-use assets

-

50

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,580

2,831

Equity investments

2,794

2,794

Deferred tax asset

5,289

8,398

Identifiable intangibles, net

1,285

848

Goodwill

58,938

32,989

Total long-term assets

$

150,661

$

124,189

TOTAL ASSETS

$

199,154

$

177,069

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

$

7,333

$

5,322

Deferred revenue

7,520

6,694

Income taxes payable

-

3,883

Accrued liabilities

23,910

20,157

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

-

50

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,203

811

Current portion of long-term debt

1,090

409

Total current liabilities

$

41,056

$

37,326

Long-term liabilities

Accrued liabilities

922

846

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

2,364

2,007

Long-term debt

11,291

3,589

Total long-term liabilities

$

14,577

$

6,442

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

55,633

$

43,768

Commitments and Contingencies

-

-

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,019,082 and 39,132,897 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

16,912

23,365

Additional paid-in capital

21,742

18,337

Retained earnings

102,891

89,691

TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

141,545

$

131,393

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

1,976

1,908

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

143,521

133,301

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

199,154

$

177,069

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

76,181

$

60,695

$

270,280

$

224,257

Cost of revenue

32,078

24,557

114,822

91,054

Gross profit

$

44,103

$

36,138

$

155,458

$

133,203

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative

32,219

28,211

121,366

106,199

Research and development

598

803

3,017

3,068

Stock-based compensation

2,300

1,521

9,132

6,285

Depreciation and amortization

387

343

1,485

1,483

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

289

(1,104

)

(2,239

)

(1,905

)

Other expense (income), net

(61

)

(88

)

(252

)

173

Income from operations

$

8,371

$

6,452

$

22,949

$

17,900

Non-operating income and expenses

Income (loss) from investments

-

-

-

(954

)

Interest expense, net

(364

)

(147

)

(1,182

)

(776

)

Net income before taxes

8,007

6,305

21,767

16,170

Provision for income taxes

2,191

1,881

6,391

4,761

Net income

$

5,816

$

4,424

$

15,376

$

11,409

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

177

108

442

144

Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

$

5,639

$

4,316

$

14,934

$

11,265

Net income per share

Basic

$

0.15

$

0.11

$

0.38

$

0.29

Diluted

$

0.14

$

0.10

$

0.37

$

0.28

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

38,018,546

39,027,522

38,895,228

38,754,893

Diluted

40,156,552

41,522,457

40,823,823

40,805,085

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

$

15,376

$

11,409

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

28,613

25,368

Stock-based compensation expense

9,132

6,285

Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments

-

147

Income from equity method investments

-

(261

)

Loss (income) from debt investment

-

1,344

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

(2,239

)

(1,905

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

228

187

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

3,109

(3,840

)

Changes in working capital:

Accounts receivable, net

1,158

(6,073

)

Inventory

59

574

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(503

)

544

Trade payables

479

359

Deferred revenue

359

364

Accrued liabilities

255

2,857

Income tax payable/receivable

(4,110

)

1,730

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

51,916

$

39,089

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(39,985

)

(37,771

)

Investment in equity investments

-

(1,000

)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(26,332

)

(2,999

)

Proceeds from sale of debt security

-

750

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

16,151

10,321

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(50,166

)

$

(30,699

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from exercise of options

1,439

1,017

Proceeds from term notes

9,000

-

Principal payments on term notes

(730

)

(1,071

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

13,000

3,000

Principal payments on revolving credit facilities

(13,000

)

(5,000

)

Payments for debt issuance costs

(115

)

(192

)

Shares redeemed to pay income tax

(1,734

)

(1,069

)

Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program

(13,225

)

-

Repayments of finance lease liabilities

(50

)

(338

)

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(374

)

(36

)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(5,789

)

$

(3,689

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,039

)

4,701

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

17,540

12,839

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

13,501

$

17,540

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

874

$

950

Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds

$

7,390

$

6,827

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions

Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period

$

3,221

$

2,179

Equipment sales receivable at end of period

$

-

$

2,844

Non-cash consideration received for sale of debt security

$

-

$

125

Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company's business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company's capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company's day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company's employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's operating results as reported under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company's industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense, stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.

The following unaudited table is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

For the quarter ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

$

5,639

$

3,513

$

3,157

$

2,625

$

4,316

$

3,878

$

1,468

$

1,603

Add back:

Depreciation & amortization

7,570

7,539

6,891

6,613

6,366

6,408

6,309

6,285

Interest expense, net

364

507

132

179

147

225

254

150

Stock-based compensation(a)

2,300

2,180

2,341

2,311

1,521

1,712

1,620

1,432

Transaction costs(b)

139

847

53

85

11

12

221

110

Impairment of assets(c)

-

-

-

-

-

125

2,173

-

Income tax expense

2,191

1,535

1,713

952

1,881

1,594

768

518

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,203

$

16,121

$

14,287

$

12,765

$

14,242

$

13,954

$

12,813

$

10,098

For the year ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

$

14,934

$

11,265

Add back:

Depreciation & amortization

28,613

25,368

Interest expense, net

1,182

776

Stock-based compensation(a)

9,132

6,285

Transaction costs(b)

1,124

354

Impairment of assets(c)

-

2,298

Income tax expense

6,391

4,761

Adjusted EBITDA

$

61,376

$

51,107

(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.
(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.
(c) Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.

Reconciliation from GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

This press release refers to "free cash flow" which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net capital expenditures ("Net CAPEX"). Net CAPEX is calculated as purchases of property and equipment minus proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company presents free cash flow as a supplemental liquidity measure. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with useful insight into the Company's ability to generate cash, fund growth initiatives, and return capital to shareholders.

The following unaudited table is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to free cash flow on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

51,916

$

39,089

Less:

Purchase of property and equipment

(39,985

)

(37,771

)

Proceeds from sale of property & equipment

16,151

10,321

Net CAPEX

(23,834

)

(27,450

)

Free cash flow

$

28,082

$

11,639

The revenues from each major source are summarized in the following table:

Year Ended December 31,

2025

% of Total Revenue

2024

% of Total Revenue

$
Change

%
Change

Net revenue from rentals

Ventilator rentals, non-invasive and invasive

$

136,749

50.6

%

$

124,577

55.6

%

$

12,172

9.8

%

Other home medical equipment rentals

58,386

21.6

%

48,651

21.7

%

9,735

20.0

%

Net revenue from sales and services

Equipment and supply sales

50,254

18.6

%

30,896

13.7

%

19,358

62.7

%

Service revenues

24,891

9.2

%

20,133

9.0

%

4,758

23.6

%

Total net revenue

$

270,280

100.0

%

$

224,257

100.0

%

$

46,023

20.5

%

SOURCE: Viemed Healthcare, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/viemed-healthcare-announces-record-2025-financial-results-1143580

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
