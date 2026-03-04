Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues of $13.3 million

Net loss of $0.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million

Cash flow from operations of $0.7 million

$7.5 million of cash and $2.7 million of availability under credit agreements as of December 31, 2025

FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues of $68.2 million

Net loss of $1.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million

Cash flow from operations of $8.6 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The fourth quarter marked the successful completion of several multi-year contracts within our marine bunkering and power-generation markets," stated Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. "As anticipated, the wind-down of these projects was reflected in our financial results and negatively impacted revenues in the fourth quarter by approximately 28%. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, we have a solid foundation and clear line of sight to significant new opportunities as our organization positions itself for the next phase of growth."

"Across our end-markets, commercial demand remains strong, supported by accelerating energy requirements in power generation, in support of data centers," continued Crenshaw. "Our recently awarded multi-year take or pay LNG supply agreement, a contract with an estimated value of approximately $200 million supporting behind the meter power generation, gives us firm visibility into material revenue expansion beginning in early 2027. We are also in active discussions with additional data center customers which reinforces our confidence in the long-term scalability and profitability of our platform."

"We are finalizing project financing for our Galveston LNG liquefaction and bunkering project alongside our advisors," noted Crenshaw. "A Final Investment Decision is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026. We remain focused on disciplined execution, maintaining balance sheet flexibility, and investing in the infrastructure required to meet strong customer demand and drive long-term shareholder value creation."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.3 million, a decrease of 23.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue compared to the prior year period was primarily attributable to the completion of contracts in the marine and power generation sectors, partly offset by higher commodity prices and growth in the aerospace and industrial sector volumes.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($0.3) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. When compared to the prior year period, the net loss reflects lower revenues and a $0.4 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Cash flow from operations was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year, primarily reflecting the decrease in profitability relative to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to $4.0 million, in the year ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year is primarily attributable to the completion of large multi-year contracts during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Operating Results

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Revenues $ 13,273 $ 20,325 $ 17,298 $ 68,245 $ 73,293 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 9,994 14,723 12,367 50,229 52,069 Change in unrealized loss (gain) on natural gas derivatives (19 ) 19 11 (24 ) (310 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,342 2,783 1,941 13,189 11,763 Loss (gain) from disposal of fixed assets (38 ) 165 (460 ) 24 (761 ) Depreciation expense 1,776 1,842 1,802 7,345 7,146 Total operating expenses 14,055 19,532 15,661 70,763 69,907 Income (loss) from operations before equity income (782 ) 793 1,637 (2,518 ) 3,386 Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations: Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations 546 278 556 1,242 1,564 Income (loss) from operations (236 ) 1,071 2,193 (1,276 ) 4,950 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (87 ) 84 7 42 112 Other income (expense), net 5 (35 ) 7 (66 ) 22 Total other income (expense) (82 ) 49 14 (24 ) 134 Net income (loss) before income tax expense (318 ) 1,120 2,207 (1,300 ) 5,084 Income tax expense (benefit) (56 ) 1 101 54 485 Net income (loss) $ (262 ) $ 1,119 $ 2,106 $ (1,354 ) $ 4,599 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted per common share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.25 EBITDA $ 1,545 $ 2,878 $ 4,002 $ 6,003 $ 12,118 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,526 $ 2,897 $ 4,013 $ 7,972 $ 11,808

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,459 $ 8,987 Accounts receivable, net 3,130 6,239 Inventories, net 342 345 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,976 1,902 Total current assets 12,907 17,473 Property, plant and equipment: Cost 125,613 117,246 Less accumulated depreciation (72,666 ) (65,518 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 52,947 51,728 Goodwill 4,314 4,314 Investments in foreign joint ventures 11,946 11,659 Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets 996 410 Total assets $ 83,110 $ 85,584 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,750 $ 5,667 Accrued liabilities 2,859 3,566 Current portion of long-term notes payable 1,931 2,010 Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations 417 384 Total current liabilities 9,957 11,627 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 5,755 6,848 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 726 101 Total liabilities 16,438 18,576 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,596,301 and 18,585,014 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 103,644 103,214 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10 (578 ) Accumulated deficit (37,001 ) (35,647 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,672 67,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 83,110 $ 85,584

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (262 ) $ 1,119 $ 2,106 $ (1,354 ) $ 4,599 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,776 1,842 1,802 7,345 7,146 Stock-based compensation expense - - 82 447 1,166 Provision for credit losses - 202 14 315 102 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (38 ) 165 (460 ) 24 (761 ) Income from equity investment in joint venture (594 ) (322 ) (608 ) (1,453 ) (1,770 ) Distributions from equity investment in joint venture - - - 1,637 1,716 Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net - (61 ) - 178 (359 ) Realized and unrealized losses from natural gas derivatives, net - 61 29 202 152 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,770 (2,721 ) (455 ) 2,794 1,390 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (135 ) 62 12 563 820 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,972 ) 2,028 (523 ) (2,275 ) (678 ) Other 124 19 172 180 170 Net cash provided by operating activities 669 2,394 2,171 8,603 13,693 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of fixed assets (3,142 ) (3,877 ) (5,585 ) (8,141 ) (9,146 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - - 460 211 841 Proceeds from notes receivable, related to prior sale of Brazil operations 226 - 185 226 185 Net cash used in investing activities (2,916 ) (3,877 ) (4,940 ) (7,704 ) (8,120 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on short- and long-term notes payable and finance leases (603 ) (433 ) (625 ) (2,387 ) (1,905 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - - - (42 ) - Employee tax payments from stock-based withholding - - - (17 ) (9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (603 ) (433 ) (625 ) (2,446 ) (1,914 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4 1 (12 ) 19 (46 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,846 ) (1,915 ) (3,406 ) (1,528 ) 3,613 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 10,305 12,220 12,393 8,987 5,374 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 7,459 $ 10,305 $ 8,987 $ 7,459 $ 8,987

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings from continuing operations before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ (262 ) $ 1,119 $ 2,106 $ (1,354 ) $ 4,599 Depreciation 1,776 1,842 1,802 7,345 7,146 Interest expense (income), net 87 (84 ) (7 ) (42 ) (112 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (56 ) 1 101 54 485 EBITDA 1,545 2,878 4,002 6,003 12,118 Special items* (19 ) 19 11 1,969 (310 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,526 $ 2,897 $ 4,013 $ 7,972 $ 11,808

* Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives. The year ended December 31, 2025 also includes an add-back of $2.1 million related to Mr. Ballard's severance expenses and a subtraction of $0.1 million for a gain related to a property damage settlement.

