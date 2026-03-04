Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPL7 | ISIN: US85236P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: QAT2
Stuttgart
04.03.26 | 21:55
4,360 Euro
-7,23 % -0,340
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3404,52022:58
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 22:50 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues of $13.3 million

  • Net loss of $0.3 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million

  • Cash flow from operations of $0.7 million

  • $7.5 million of cash and $2.7 million of availability under credit agreements as of December 31, 2025

FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues of $68.2 million

  • Net loss of $1.4 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million

  • Cash flow from operations of $8.6 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The fourth quarter marked the successful completion of several multi-year contracts within our marine bunkering and power-generation markets," stated Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & Chief Executive Officer. "As anticipated, the wind-down of these projects was reflected in our financial results and negatively impacted revenues in the fourth quarter by approximately 28%. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, we have a solid foundation and clear line of sight to significant new opportunities as our organization positions itself for the next phase of growth."

"Across our end-markets, commercial demand remains strong, supported by accelerating energy requirements in power generation, in support of data centers," continued Crenshaw. "Our recently awarded multi-year take or pay LNG supply agreement, a contract with an estimated value of approximately $200 million supporting behind the meter power generation, gives us firm visibility into material revenue expansion beginning in early 2027. We are also in active discussions with additional data center customers which reinforces our confidence in the long-term scalability and profitability of our platform."

"We are finalizing project financing for our Galveston LNG liquefaction and bunkering project alongside our advisors," noted Crenshaw. "A Final Investment Decision is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026. We remain focused on disciplined execution, maintaining balance sheet flexibility, and investing in the infrastructure required to meet strong customer demand and drive long-term shareholder value creation."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.3 million, a decrease of 23.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue compared to the prior year period was primarily attributable to the completion of contracts in the marine and power generation sectors, partly offset by higher commodity prices and growth in the aerospace and industrial sector volumes.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($0.3) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. When compared to the prior year period, the net loss reflects lower revenues and a $0.4 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Cash flow from operations was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year, primarily reflecting the decrease in profitability relative to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to $4.0 million, in the year ago quarter. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year is primarily attributable to the completion of large multi-year contracts during the fourth quarter of 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Stabilis will host a conference call on Thursday March 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

800-245-3047

International Live:

203-518-9765

Conference ID:

SLNGQ425

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 12, 2026:

Domestic Live:

800-839-4197

International Live:

402-220-2987

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions to multiple end markets. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, availability, timing and terms of financing, ability to achieve the conditions precedent to the marine bunkering and other agreements, ability to achieve additional offtake necessary for FID for the planned LNG liquefaction facility, construction delays or cost overruns, regulatory or other legal impediments, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Operating Results
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:

Revenues

$

13,273

$

20,325

$

17,298

$

68,245

$

73,293

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenues

9,994

14,723

12,367

50,229

52,069

Change in unrealized loss (gain) on natural gas derivatives

(19

)

19

11

(24

)

(310

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,342

2,783

1,941

13,189

11,763

Loss (gain) from disposal of fixed assets

(38

)

165

(460

)

24

(761

)

Depreciation expense

1,776

1,842

1,802

7,345

7,146

Total operating expenses

14,055

19,532

15,661

70,763

69,907

Income (loss) from operations before equity income

(782

)

793

1,637

(2,518

)

3,386

Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations:

Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations

546

278

556

1,242

1,564

Income (loss) from operations

(236

)

1,071

2,193

(1,276

)

4,950

Other income (expense):

Interest income (expense), net

(87

)

84

7

42

112

Other income (expense), net

5

(35

)

7

(66

)

22

Total other income (expense)

(82

)

49

14

(24

)

134

Net income (loss) before income tax expense

(318

)

1,120

2,207

(1,300

)

5,084

Income tax expense (benefit)

(56

)

1

101

54

485

Net income (loss)

$

(262

)

$

1,119

$

2,106

$

(1,354

)

$

4,599

Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic and diluted per common share

$

(0.01

)

$

0.06

$

0.11

$

(0.07

)

$

0.25

EBITDA

$

1,545

$

2,878

$

4,002

$

6,003

$

12,118

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,526

$

2,897

$

4,013

$

7,972

$

11,808

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,459

$

8,987

Accounts receivable, net

3,130

6,239

Inventories, net

342

345

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,976

1,902

Total current assets

12,907

17,473

Property, plant and equipment:

Cost

125,613

117,246

Less accumulated depreciation

(72,666

)

(65,518

)

Property, plant and equipment, net

52,947

51,728

Goodwill

4,314

4,314

Investments in foreign joint ventures

11,946

11,659

Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets

996

410

Total assets

$

83,110

$

85,584

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

4,750

$

5,667

Accrued liabilities

2,859

3,566

Current portion of long-term notes payable

1,931

2,010

Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations

417

384

Total current liabilities

9,957

11,627

Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

5,755

6,848

Long-term portion of operating lease obligations

726

101

Total liabilities

16,438

18,576

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,596,301 and 18,585,014 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

19

19

Additional paid-in capital

103,644

103,214

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

10

(578

)

Accumulated deficit

(37,001

)

(35,647

)

Total stockholders' equity

66,672

67,008

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

83,110

$

85,584

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(262

)

$

1,119

$

2,106

$

(1,354

)

$

4,599

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

1,776

1,842

1,802

7,345

7,146

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

82

447

1,166

Provision for credit losses

-

202

14

315

102

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

(38

)

165

(460

)

24

(761

)

Income from equity investment in joint venture

(594

)

(322

)

(608

)

(1,453

)

(1,770

)

Distributions from equity investment in joint venture

-

-

-

1,637

1,716

Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net

-

(61

)

-

178

(359

)

Realized and unrealized losses from natural gas derivatives, net

-

61

29

202

152

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

3,770

(2,721

)

(455

)

2,794

1,390

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(135

)

62

12

563

820

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,972

)

2,028

(523

)

(2,275

)

(678

)

Other

124

19

172

180

170

Net cash provided by operating activities

669

2,394

2,171

8,603

13,693

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(3,142

)

(3,877

)

(5,585

)

(8,141

)

(9,146

)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

-

-

460

211

841

Proceeds from notes receivable, related to prior sale of Brazil operations

226

-

185

226

185

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,916

)

(3,877

)

(4,940

)

(7,704

)

(8,120

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payments on short- and long-term notes payable and finance leases

(603

)

(433

)

(625

)

(2,387

)

(1,905

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-

-

-

(42

)

-

Employee tax payments from stock-based withholding

-

-

-

(17

)

(9

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(603

)

(433

)

(625

)

(2,446

)

(1,914

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

4

1

(12

)

19

(46

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,846

)

(1,915

)

(3,406

)

(1,528

)

3,613

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

10,305

12,220

12,393

8,987

5,374

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

7,459

$

10,305

$

8,987

$

7,459

$

8,987

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings from continuing operations before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income

$

(262

)

$

1,119

$

2,106

$

(1,354

)

$

4,599

Depreciation

1,776

1,842

1,802

7,345

7,146

Interest expense (income), net

87

(84

)

(7

)

(42

)

(112

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(56

)

1

101

54

485

EBITDA

1,545

2,878

4,002

6,003

12,118

Special items*

(19

)

19

11

1,969

(310

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,526

$

2,897

$

4,013

$

7,972

$

11,808

* Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives. The year ended December 31, 2025 also includes an add-back of $2.1 million related to Mr. Ballard's severance expenses and a subtraction of $0.1 million for a gain related to a property damage settlement.

# # # # #

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/stabilis-solutions-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results-1143410

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.