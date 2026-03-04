Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
WKN: 899458 | ISIN: US1993331057 | Ticker-Symbol: VC3
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 17:12
16,000 Euro
-1,23 % -0,200
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,80015,90023:00
15,80016,00022:00
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 22:50 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stuart Rush Launches as an Independent Industrial Manufacturing Company Following Divestiture from Columbus McKinnon

DAMASCUS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Stuart Rush today announced its official launch as a standalone industrial manufacturing company following its divestiture from Columbus McKinnon.

While the company name is new, the products, experienced teams, and long-standing distributor relationships remain in place. Stuart Rush will continue serving distributors and end users across industrial manufacturing and material handling applications.

"Our distributor partners and customers know this business, and they know our team," said Spencer Darr, President/CCO of Stuart Rush. "As we move forward as an independent company, our commitment to product quality, clear communication, and long-term relationships remains unchanged."

Stuart Rush manufactures industrial lifting and material handling products designed for reliable performance in demanding applications.

For more information, visit www.stuart-rush.com

Media Contacts:
Anthony Alessi
Director of Marketing & Analytics
Marketing@stuart-rush.com

Vicki Nazzaro
Customer Experience & Strategic Programs Manager
Marketing@stuart-rush.com

SOURCE: Stuart Rush



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/stuart-rush-launches-as-an-independent-industrial-manufacturing-compan-1143603

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
