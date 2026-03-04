Stuart Rush Launches as an Independent Industrial Manufacturing Company Following Divestiture from Columbus McKinnon

DAMASCUS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Stuart Rush today announced its official launch as a standalone industrial manufacturing company following its divestiture from Columbus McKinnon.

While the company name is new, the products, experienced teams, and long-standing distributor relationships remain in place. Stuart Rush will continue serving distributors and end users across industrial manufacturing and material handling applications.

"Our distributor partners and customers know this business, and they know our team," said Spencer Darr, President/CCO of Stuart Rush. "As we move forward as an independent company, our commitment to product quality, clear communication, and long-term relationships remains unchanged."

Stuart Rush manufactures industrial lifting and material handling products designed for reliable performance in demanding applications.

For more information, visit www.stuart-rush.com

Media Contacts:

Anthony Alessi

Director of Marketing & Analytics

Marketing@stuart-rush.com

Vicki Nazzaro

Customer Experience & Strategic Programs Manager

Marketing@stuart-rush.com

SOURCE: Stuart Rush

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/stuart-rush-launches-as-an-independent-industrial-manufacturing-compan-1143603