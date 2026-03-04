Carmel, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Sarson Funds, Inc. today published research conducted January-February 2026 identifying which industries are spending the most on private AI and which blockchain-based companies are leading the decentralized AI infrastructure space. The global private AI market is projected at $11.1 billion in 2025, growing to $113.7 billion by 2034, with 58% deployed on-premises.

Key Takeaways:

Sarson Funds published research identifying which industries are investing most heavily in private AI and which blockchain-based companies are building the infrastructure for decentralized AI.

The global private AI market is projected to reach $11.1 billion in 2025 and grow to $113.7 billion by 2034, with 58% of deployments expected to remain on-premises.

Decentralized compute networks such as Aethir, 0G, Venice AI and Manifest Network enable enterprises to run private AI with on-premises security, cloud flexibility and significantly lower infrastructure costs.

Sarson Funds, Inc. is a digital asset investment firm serving accredited investors with risk-managed cryptocurrency and blockchain strategies, with a focus on early-stage crypto projects and decentralized AI. Founded in 2018, the firm is headquartered in Indianapolis with an office in Miami, Florida. Learn more at sarsonfunds.com.

Disclosure: Sarson Funds and its affiliates may hold investments in digital assets or companies referenced in this material, including projects discussed in this report. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset.

