Hughesville, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Don Abram Harris Cigars today announced plans to acquire a historic 30,000-square-foot building formerly known as the Tobacco Action House, a facility where generations of farmers once brought their tobacco for purchase by major companies such as Philip Morris USA.

Located in Hughesville, Maryland, the property represents a significant milestone in the company's expansion and its commitment to preserving America's tobacco heritage. The facility will serve as the company's primary distribution and operational hub.

From this new location, Don Abram Harris Cigars will distribute its flagship and specialty products, including the Marlboro Man Cigar, Unity 24, the America 250 Cigar, and the Lucille's Baby Cigar.

"This acquisition is more than a business investment it is a continuation of history," said Don Abram Harris, Founder and Owner of Don Abram Harris Cigars. "This building once stood at the center of the tobacco trade. Today, it will once again be a place where tradition, craftsmanship, and opportunity come together."

The former Tobacco Action House played a vital role in the regional agricultural economy, serving as a gathering point where farmers connected directly with major tobacco buyers. By restoring and repurposing this facility, Don Abram Harris Cigars aims to honor the legacy of those farmers while creating new economic opportunities for the community.

For Harris, the project also holds deep personal meaning.

"My father taught me the value of faith, perseverance, and honoring where you come from," Harris said. "His stories, his guidance, and his belief in me continue to shape everything I do. I live by Philippians 4:13: 'I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me.' That faith has carried me to this moment."

The Hughesville facility will support manufacturing logistics, warehousing, and national distribution, positioning the company for continued growth while maintaining its commitment to quality and heritage.

This expansion reflects Don Abram Harris Cigars' long-term vision: to build a nationally recognized premium cigar brand rooted in American history, integrity, and community.

About Don Abram Harris Cigars

Don Abram Harris Cigars is a premium cigar company dedicated to craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation. Founded by Don Abram Harris, the company blends traditional tobacco values with modern entrepreneurship, producing distinctive cigars that honor legacy while embracing the future.

