Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Invests in Houston Community Through Astros Golf Foundation at 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, a trusted Houston-based provider of plumbing, air conditioning, heating, and electrical services, is continuing its long-standing commitment to the city it serves by supporting the Astros Golf Foundation during the Texas Children's Houston Open, taking place Thursday through Sunday, March 26-29, 2026, at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Through this support, Abacus is helping advance the Astros Golf Foundation's mission to generate meaningful charitable impact across Greater Houston. Proceeds from the tournament fund programs focused on youth development, education, military families, and health and wellness, transforming a world-class PGA TOUR event into year-round community benefit.

For Abacus, the partnership reflects a philosophy deeply embedded in the company's culture: that serving Houston extends beyond homes and businesses and into the wellbeing of the community itself.

"Houston is our home, and giving back to this city has always been part of who we are," said Tony Patiño, President of Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical. "Supporting the Astros Golf Foundation allows us to stand behind programs that strengthen families, create opportunity for young people, and invest in the future of the communities where our customers and employees live."

For more than two decades, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has been rooted in Houston not only as a trusted home services provider, but as an active community partner committed to reliability, care, and trust. Serving the Houston area since 2003, Abacus has consistently supported local families through charitable initiatives, local partnerships, and service-driven programs, particularly during times of need such as extreme weather events and community emergencies. Central to this commitment is the company's Count on Us to Care program, which donates charitable dollars each month to a different Houston-area nonprofit. Named after Abacus' brand promise, "You Can Count on Us," the program reflects the company's long-standing dedication to professionalism, integrity, and giving back to the community it proudly serves.

That same mindset shapes Abacus' approach to customer service. The two-time Houston Chronicle Best of the Best recipient (2024 and 2025) and 17-time Houston Better Business Bureau Award of Excellence-winning company emphasizes transparency, education, and long-term solutions, ensuring homeowners feel informed and supported rather than pressured. This thoughtful, customer-first philosophy has earned Abacus repeated recognition for service excellence, ethical business practices, and workplace culture, including customer satisfaction honors and community-based awards that reinforce its reputation as one of Houston's most trusted home services brands.

"Community impact doesn't begin or end with a single event," Patiño added. "It's about showing up consistently for our customers, our neighbors, and the causes that help Houston thrive. This partnership is a natural extension of how we serve this city every day."

By leveraging the visibility of a nationally recognized sporting event to support local causes, Abacus underscores the role Houston-based businesses play in strengthening the region. The company's continued investment in philanthropy, paired with its award-winning customer service, reflects a holistic approach to community care, one that prioritizes comfort, safety, and opportunity both inside and outside the home.

For Abacus, supporting the Astros Golf Foundation is not simply about participation in a marquee event, but about reinforcing a long-standing promise to Houston: to serve with integrity, give back with intention, and help build a stronger future for the community it proudly calls home.

