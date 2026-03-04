Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO). CVEO reported revenue and adj EBITDA of $161.6M and $21.7M, respectively. This compares to our/consensus estimates of $168.9M/$170.2M and $21.6M/$21.2M, respectively. The year-over-year EBITDA increase reflected continued strength in Australia and the benefit of cost-cutting initiatives in Canada. Operating cash flow in the quarter totaled $19.3M, while capital expenditures were $4.8M, primarily related to maintenance of lodges and villages. The Company ended the quarter with net debt of $168.4M, a net leverage ratio of 1.9x, and liquidity of ~$90.4M.

Key Takeaways:

Australia drove results, while Canadian cost actions supported margin recovery and stronger incremental profitability.

Management guided FY26 to $650-$700M revenue and $85-$90M EBITDA, implying stable-to-improving fundamentals.

Capital returns remain central: Phase 1 buyback is ~95% complete, and Phase 2 adds 10% more.

