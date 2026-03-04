DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: H. pylori Infections Market in the 6MM to Observe Stupendous Growth at a CAGR of 9.5% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) | DelveInsight

The H. pylori infection market is evolving as treatment strategies shift toward optimized, targeted combination therapies, including triple- and quadruple-drug regimens, bismuth-based therapies, and novel emerging therapies such as Rifasutenizol (TenNor Therapeutics), Linaprazan glurate (Cinclus Pharma), Tegoprazan (RQ-00000004) (RaQualia Pharma/HK inno.N/Sebela Pharmaceuticals), and others, driven by improved eradication rates and safety profiles.

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published H. pylori Infections Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, H. pylori infections emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom].

H. pylori Infections Market Summary

The market size for H. pylori infections was found to be USD 270 million in the 6MM in 2025.

The United States accounted for the largest H. pylori infection treatment market size in 2025, i.e 85%, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom.

In the United States, the maximum market share is expected to be captured by Vonoprazan (VOQUEZNA Dual & Triple Pak) in 2036.

In the 6MM, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of H. pylori infection were around 147 million in 2025 and are projected to grow during the forecast period (2026-2036).

Leading H. pylori infection companies, such as TenNor Therapeutics, Cinclus Pharma, RaQualia Pharma, HK-inno.N, Braintree (Sebela Pharmaceuticals), and others, are developing new H. pylori infections treatment drugs that can be available in the H. pylori infections market in the coming years.

infection companies, such as and others, are developing new infections treatment drugs that can be available in the infections market in the coming years. The promising H. pylori infection therapies in clinical trials include Rifasutenizol (TNP-2198), Linaprazan Glurate, Tegoprazan/RQ-00000004, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the H. pylori Infections Market

Rising H. pylori Prevalence: According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of H. pylori infection was approximately 57 million in the US. Due to advancements in diagnosis, increased disease awareness, and ongoing public health efforts, this number is projected to increase by 2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of H. pylori infection was approximately 57 million in the US. Due to advancements in diagnosis, increased disease awareness, and ongoing public health efforts, this number is projected to increase by 2036. Role of RT-PCR in Tailored H. pylori Treatment: Molecular diagnostic methods, especially RT-PCR, constitute a significant strength due to their superior sensitivity, rapid turnaround, and capacity to identify antibiotic resistance, facilitating tailored and more effective H. pylori eradication.

Molecular diagnostic methods, especially RT-PCR, constitute a significant strength due to their superior sensitivity, rapid turnaround, and capacity to identify antibiotic resistance, facilitating tailored and more effective H. pylori eradication. Impact of Bismuth Addition on Treatment Resistance: Incorporation of bismuth into conventional triple therapy represents a key therapeutic strength, delivering a 30-40% increase in eradication efficacy against clarithromycin- and metronidazole-resistant H. pylori.

Incorporation of bismuth into conventional triple therapy represents a key therapeutic strength, delivering a 30-40% increase in eradication efficacy against clarithromycin- and metronidazole-resistant H. pylori. Implications of Adult-Pediatric Differences in H. pylori Guidelines: Given H. pylori's established role in gastric cancer, adult treatment guidelines support widespread eradication to reduce long-term cancer risk. The more cautious pediatric recommendations highlight the need for targeted, age-specific strategies, creating opportunities for tailored prevention and intervention programs.

Given H. pylori's established role in gastric cancer, adult treatment guidelines support widespread eradication to reduce long-term cancer risk. The more cautious pediatric recommendations highlight the need for targeted, age-specific strategies, creating opportunities for tailored prevention and intervention programs. Launch of Emerging Therapies: The dynamics of the H. pylori infection market are anticipated to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging drugs such as Rifasutenizol (TenNor Therapeutics), Linaprazan glurate (Cinclus Pharma), Tegoprazan (RQ-00000004) (RaQualia Pharma/HK inno.N/Sebela Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the regional dynamics show the US leading in market revenue, while European markets exhibit steady growth, reflecting increasing antibiotic resistance awareness and greater adoption of novel regimens such as vonoprazan- and rifabutin-based therapies.

H. pylori Infections Market Analysis

Bismuth-based and concomitant quadruple therapies are recommended as empiric first-line options, with both four-drug regimens achieving >90% eradication rates in clinical studies.

Concomitant quadruple therapy exposes patients to an additional, potentially unnecessary antibiotic, raising concerns regarding antimicrobial stewardship.

Pre-packaged therapies such as VOQUEZNA and the TALICIA combination are preferred due to their ease of use and convenience.

Traditional regimens containing bismuth and tetracycline require high pill burdens, making patient adherence more challenging, whereas blister-pack formats are increasingly well-received.

Vonoprazan, long approved and widely used in Japan under the brand TAKECAB, has limited regulatory availability in Western markets, currently available in the US but not approved in the EU4 or the UK.

Rifabutin-based triple therapy (TALICIA) is FDA-approved in the US but not approved by the EMA, although the UK may become the first European market to authorize a rifabutin-based triple regimen.

The emerging H. pylori infection pipeline remains limited, with only a few therapies currently in development, including ifasutenizol (TNP-2198; TenNor Therapeutics), Linaprazan glurate (Cinclus Pharma), and Tegoprazan/RQ-00000004 (RaQualia Pharma/HK-inno.N/Braintree)

H. pylori Infections Competitive Landscape

Some of the H. pylori drugs in the pipeline include Rifasutenizol (TenNor Therapeutics), Linaprazan glurate (Cinclus Pharma), Tegoprazan (RQ-00000004) (RaQualia Pharma/HK inno.N/Sebela Pharmaceuticals), and others.

TenNor Therapeutics' Rifasutenizol is an experimental oral antibacterial agent from TenNor Therapeutics that combines rifamycin and nitroimidazole components in one molecule to create a synergistic, multi-target mechanism. It is intended to treat H. pylori and other microaerophilic or anaerobic bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains, by addressing current gaps in available therapies.

According to Aparna, Rifasutenizol shows strong efficacy in H. pylori infection, emerging as a potential first-in-class, purpose-designed therapy in a field with little innovation for decades. Phase III trials reported eradication rates >90%, demonstrating superiority or non-inferiority to bismuth-based quadruple therapy, including in antibiotic-resistant strains. Its differentiation lies in a single-molecule dual mechanism combining rifamycin-mediated RNA polymerase inhibition with nitroimidazole-induced DNA damage, providing intrinsic synergy, greater potency, and lower resistance risk without added regimen complexity.

Cinclus Pharma's Linaprazan glurate is an investigational next-generation gastric acid-suppressing drug. As a prodrug of linaprazan and a member of the PCAB class, it is designed to produce quicker and longer-lasting acid suppression than standard proton-pump inhibitors. By reversibly blocking the gastric proton pump, it aims to deliver rapid and sustained 24-hour acid control to improve healing and symptom management in conditions such as moderate to severe erosive GERD, and may also be useful in combination regimens for H. pylori treatment.

RaQualia Pharma/HK inno.N/Sebela Pharmaceuticals' Tegoprazan is a newer potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) used to inhibit gastric acid secretion. Unlike traditional PPIs, long relied upon for GERD, P-CABs act faster and maintain acid suppression more consistently, offering a next-generation approach to managing acid-related disorders.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the H. pylori infections market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the H. pylori infections market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the H. pylori Infections Market

In January 2026, RedHill Biopharma updated its ongoing UK Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for TALICIA for the treatment of H. pylori infection, under the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA) International Recognition Procedure, a fast-track process that uses the US FDA approval as a reference.

In November 2025, Cinclus Pharma reported that it plans to begin clinical studies on H. pylori this year, with the expected results available in 2027. It aims to submit applications for regulatory approval to the FDA and EMA in 2027, to obtain approval by 2028 or 2029.

In August 2025, the New Drug Application (NDA) for rifasutenizol capsules to treat H. pylori infection was accepted by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

In June 2025, Cinclus Pharma announced that it had been granted a waiver from the requirement to conduct pediatric studies with linaprazan glurate for the treatment of H. pylori infection by both the US FDA and the EMA.

announced that it had been granted a waiver from the requirement to conduct pediatric studies with linaprazan glurate for the treatment of infection by both the US FDA and the EMA. In May 2025, TenNor Therapeutics presented the results of the Phase III (EVEREST-HP) trial evaluating rifasutenizol as a first-line treatment in patients with H. pylori infection at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2025.

What are H. pylori Infections?

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infections occur when a type of bacteria called H. pylori colonizes the stomach lining. This bacterium can weaken the protective mucus layer of the stomach and small intestine, allowing stomach acid to cause irritation. Many people with H. pylori don't experience symptoms, but when symptoms do occur, they may include stomach pain, nausea, bloating, or frequent burping. Over time, the infection can lead to conditions such as gastritis, peptic ulcers, and, in rare cases, stomach cancer. H. pylori is usually spread through contaminated food, water, or close contact, and it can be diagnosed with breath, blood, stool, or endoscopy tests. Fortunately, it is treatable with a combination of antibiotics and acid-reducing medications.

H. pylori Infections Epidemiology Segmentation

The H. pylori infections epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current H. pylori infections patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of H. pylori infection was approximately 57 million in the US. Due to advancements in diagnosis, increased disease awareness, and ongoing public health efforts, this number is projected to increase by 2036.

The H. pylori infections treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection

Infection Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection

Infection Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection

Infection Total Treated Cases of H. pylori Infection

H. pylori Infections Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 6MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom]. H. pylori Infections Market CAGR 9.4 % H. pylori Infections Market Size in 2025 USD 270 Million Key H. pylori Infections Companies TenNor Therapeutics, Cinclus Pharma, RaQualia Pharma, HK-inno.N, Braintree (Sebela Pharmaceuticals), RedHill BioPharma, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and others Key H. pylori Infections Therapies Rifasutenizol (TNP-2198), Linaprazan Glurate, Tegoprazan/RQ-00000004, TALICIA, VOQUEZN TRIPLE, VOQUEZNA DUAL, and others

Scope of the H. pylori Infections Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: H. pylori Infections current marketed and emerging therapies

H. pylori Infections current marketed and emerging therapies H. pylori Infections Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging H. pylori Infections Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging H. pylori Infections Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, H. pylori Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 H. pylori Infections Market Key Insights 2 H. pylori Infections Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 H. pylori Infection Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of H. pylori Infection By Therapies in the 6MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of H. pylori Infection By Therapies in the 6MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes and Risk Factors 7.3 Physiopathology 7.4 Signs and Symptoms 7.5 Diagnosis 8 Treatment 8.1 Treatment Algorithm 8.2 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the 6MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States 9.4.2 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States 9.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 10 H. pylori Infections Patient Journey 11 Marketed H. pylori Infections Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Omeprazole Magnesium, Amoxicillin, and Rifabutin (TALICIA): RedHill BioPharma/Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Vonoprazan, Amoxicillin, Clarithromycin (VOQUEZNA TRIPLE) and Vonoprazan, Amoxicillin (VOQUEZNA DUAL) PAKs: Phathom Pharmaceuticals 11.4 Bismuth Subcitrate Potassium, Metronidazole, and Tetracycline Hydrochloride (PYLERA): Juvisé Pharmaceuticals/AbbVie 12 Emerging H. pylori Infections Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Rifasutenizol (TNP-2198): TenNor Therapeutics 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Analyst Views 13 H. pylori Infection Market: 6MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 H. pylori Infections Market Outlook 13.3 Key H. pylori Infections Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in the 6MM 13.6 Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the 6MM 13.7 The United States H. pylori Infections Market 13.7.1 Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in the United States 13.7.2 Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK H. pylori Infections Market 13.8.1 Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK 13.8.2 Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14 H. pylori Infections Market Unmet Needs 15 H. pylori Infections Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on H. pylori Infections 17 H. pylori Infections Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of H. pylori Infection Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 H. pylori Infections Market Report Methodology

