04.03.2026 23:50 Uhr
AEG Presents' Goldenvoice Supports Community Healthcare Access at Empire Polo Club

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / AEG Presents', Goldenvoice division recently supported expanded access to essential healthcare services in the Coachella Valley as the presenting sponsor of the California CareForce 2026 Coachella Valley Clinic, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to community well-being and responsible venue stewardship.

The three-day clinic was held from February 27-March 1, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club, which is home to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, in Indio, California. The clinic delivered free dental, vision, and medical care to approximately 2,000 underserved residents, supported by more than 500 volunteer healthcare professionals and community volunteers. Services were provided at no cost, with no insurance, identification, or income requirements, helping remove barriers to care for individuals and families across Riverside County.

Care offerings included dental treatment, vision exams with on-site prescription eyeglasses, general medical consultations, and acupuncture services. The clinic also expanded access to preventive care through free mammograms provided by The Pink Journey and women's health exams offered by the Desert Healthcare District.

"At Empire Polo Club, we believe our role as a venue extends beyond events to how we serve the community," said Mark Girton, Vice President of Special Events for Goldenvoice. "Giving back and supporting initiatives that strengthen the region are core to how we operate."

Since 2011, California CareForce has delivered more than $19.2 million in free healthcare services statewide. For the past 10 years, Goldenvoice has supported this work in the Coachella Valley as part of its ongoing commitment to serving the local community.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aeg-presents-goldenvoice-supports-community-healthcare-access-at-empire-polo-club-1143896

