Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Drifter AI has announced the launch of Currents, an AI visibility platform designed to help destination marketing organizations (DMOs), tourism boards, convention and visitor bureaus, hotels, and attractions measure and improve how artificial intelligence systems recommend their destinations. The launch coincides with ITB Berlin 2026, where the impact of AI on travel discovery is a central topic of the industry.

Industry discussions at ITB Berlin 2026 have increasingly focused on AI's influence over destination discovery and demand generation. As conversational AI tools become integrated into trip planning behavior, destinations are confronting new challenges in understanding how they are represented in AI-generated responses.

Travelers are increasingly asking open-ended questions within AI platforms and receiving synthesized recommendations before visiting official destination websites. In addition, AI-generated summaries are appearing in search results, often shaping perceptions without directing traffic to the source content. For destination marketers, this development creates a visibility gap: recommendations that influence traveler decisions occur within AI systems that are not directly measurable through traditional web analytics.

Currents is designed to provide structured measurement of that visibility. The platform tracks how frequently a destination is recommended in response to real-world travel queries and compares that frequency against peer destinations. It also identifies which sources AI systems reference when generating descriptions, allowing organizations to assess whether official content or third-party materials are shaping the narrative. Sentiment analysis within the platform evaluates how destinations are characterized, including tone, themes, and traveler personas that emerge in AI-generated responses.

"A DMO can spend millions building a world-class website and publishing exceptional content, but if they don't know how AI is describing their destination, or whether it's recommending them at all, they have no way to act on the channel that's increasingly driving traveler decisions," said Aaron Tsai, founder and CEO of Drifter AI.

Drifter AI developed Currents in response to increasing demand from tourism organizations seeking measurable insight into AI-driven discovery channels. The company reports that development efforts focused on converting unstructured AI outputs into consistent metrics that can be incorporated into existing reporting frameworks used by destination marketing teams and stakeholders.

Drifter AI stated that the company remains focused on expanding tools that help destinations adapt to evolving digital discovery environments. As AI-assisted trip planning continues to grow, the company aims to support tourism organizations with measurement frameworks that align with changes in traveler behavior.

For additional information, visit Drifter AI's home page and access detailed information about Currents on the company's product page.

About Drifter AI:

Drifter AI is an AI visibility and planning platform for destination marketing organizations. The company develops tools that measure how AI systems represent destinations and support digital engagement strategies.

