Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a joint development with TUK Group for a new project in Toronto. The new project is slated for completion by the Fall of 2027.

The project will deliver up to fourteen residential units and results in a combined projected twenty eight residential units developed by TUK Group and Tempus. Several additional opportunities are under contract positioning the partnership for continued expansion throughout 2026 and 2027.

This announcement marks a significant step forward in Tempus and TUK's one hundred million investment program announced on April 10, 2025. The partners emphasised the rapidly changing housing market and the increasing importance of mid scale rental developments designed for working professionals and families.

"This project reflects the market reality we are seeing today. Families need attainable, well designed rental options and municipalities need partners who can deliver responsibly. Purpose built rentals are a stabilizing asset class that revitalize neighbourhoods and create long term value. This opportunity, when completed will be accretive for our shareholders," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO.

Tempus also announces the resignation of Brian Roberts as a director and wishes to thank Brian for his considerable advice and guidance during his time as a director. Tempus wishes Brian well in his future endeavours. Tempus will appoint a new director in the near future to replace Mr. Roberts.

The Company has completed its due diligence in connection with the Oak Street Partners transaction previously announced on September 24, 2025, and has decided not to proceed with the transaction at this time.

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

