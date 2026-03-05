Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
04.03.26 | 15:25
5,900 Euro
+8,26 % +0,450
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 00:26 Uhr
110 Leser
TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI's Advent Buzz Tapped to Lead Digital Strategy for Alina Bonsell's NY State Senate Campaign

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / TGI Group (OTC PINK:TSPG), a leader in sustainable technology and innovative development, is pleased to announce that its specialized digital marketing subsidiary, Advent Buzz, has entered into an agreement to provide media and communications support for Alina Bonsell, candidate for New York State Senate in District 28.

Representing Manhattan's East Side, Bonsell joins a growing movement of leaders focused on safety, economic recovery, and accountable governance. Under the terms of the new agreement, Advent Buzz will serve as the primary digital and merchandising partner, leveraging its proprietary data-driven analysis to amplify the campaign's core message across the district.

A Vision for Manhattan East

Alina Bonsell, a healthcare executive and mother of two, is centering her campaign on the shared priorities of District 28 residents. Her platform includes:

  • Public Safety: Increasing law enforcement presence and ensuring accountability for repeat offenders.

  • Economic Stability: Protecting small businesses from rising taxes and regulatory overreach.

  • Education & Opportunity: Strengthening public school standards and expanding access to affordable healthcare.

  • Zero Tolerance for Hate: Maintaining a firm stance against religious hate and antisemitism to preserve the stability of the community.

Strategic Digital Footprint

Advent Buzz will utilize its research and technology infrastructure to execute high-impact, consistent communication across digital and global platforms. By collaborating closely with campaign leadership, Advent Buzz ensures that Bonsell's message reaches a diverse electorate spanning from East 14th Street to East 96th Street, including Roosevelt Island and Central Park South.

"This campaign is about delivering real progress for the people who live and work here," said Bonsell. "Manhattan East deserves leadership that protects its residents, supports its businesses, and ensures the district continues to thrive."

About Advent Buzz & TGI Solar Power Group

Advent Buzz is the research and digital marketing arm of TGI Solar Power Group, providing strategic foresight on global trends in technology, energy, and corporate communication.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC:TSPG) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring innovative patented technologies and creating sustainable habitats that enhance quality of life while respecting the planet.

Safe Harbor & Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current expectations of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ. TGI undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact:

AdBuzz info@tgipower.com

For Campaign:

Therese Joffre

Campaign Manager

District 28 | Website | Donate

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgis-advent-buzz-tapped-to-lead-digital-strategy-for-alina-bonsells-ny-state-sen-1143433

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
