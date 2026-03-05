Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) (the "Company" or "FRNT") announces that Dan Cristall has resigned as a Director of the Company effective February 26, 2026, to focus on other business endeavors.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Cristall for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About FRNT

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finances with a technology forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

