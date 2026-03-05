Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 03:18 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism: Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Program Presented in Moscow During the 2026 "Joyful Spring Festival"

MOSCOW, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 26 to March 1, 2026, the Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance was held as part of the third "Joyful Spring Festival" celebrations in Moscow. As one of the major events in the 2026 "Joyful Spring Festival" series, the program presented Zhejiang's traditional performance, craft, and folk heritage to Moscow audiences, bringing elements of the province's cultural traditions to the Russian capital during the festival.

Supported by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and organized by the Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center (Zhejiang Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum), the event was held under the guidance of the Embassy of China in Russia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

It was hosted by the Government of Moscow, with support from the China Cultural Center in Moscow and other partners.

Aligned with the festival's theme, the program brought together stage performances and presentations in public spaces across the city. It featured 12 practitioners of Zhejiang's intangible cultural heritage and eight performances, bringing these traditions into schools and urban spaces while giving Moscow residents the opportunity to encounter them firsthand.


On stage, the eight featured programs followed one another, showcasing traditional dance, regional theatre, and other performing arts drawn from Zhejiang's cultural traditions.

For the first time, the "Joyful Spring Festival" in Moscow invited delegations from multiple Chinese provinces and cities for cultural exchange. Zhejiang's programs, known for their strong regional traditions, gave Russian audiences the chance to experience the province's cultural heritage through live performance and demonstration. Together, these presentations offered audiences a direct encounter with Zhejiang's performing traditions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923245/image_5018834_28187455.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zhejiang-intangible-cultural-heritage-program-presented-in-moscow-during-the-2026-joyful-spring-festival-302704707.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.