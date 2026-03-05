Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - LinkDaddy, a Miami-based digital infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a dedicated website infrastructure service - a precision-engineered build and repair system designed to comply with the four foundational Google patents that govern how search engines evaluate, rank, and cite digital entities.

LinkDaddy Launches Patent-Compliant Website Infrastructure Service

The service, delivered through LinkDaddy Build, addresses a gap in the market where most websites are built for visual appeal rather than structural compliance with the underlying patent architecture that determines search engine behaviour. LinkDaddy's approach engineers every website against four specific patents: US 7,716,216 (Reasonable Surfer Model), US 6,285,999 B1 (Recursive Authority / PageRank), US 9,165,040 B1 (Graph Distance and Neural Mesh), and US 12,536,223 B1 (E-E-A-T and Information Gain).

The service was developed by Tony Peacock, a digital infrastructure architect and founder of LinkDaddy LLC, whose methodology - the FIF Protocol (Foundation, Infrastructure, Fortress) - applies patent-compliance standards to every website build and repair engagement. Each project begins with a 47-point Forensic Infrastructure Scan scored against all four patents before any work begins.

"Most websites fail not because of poor design but because of structural non-compliance with the systems Google actually uses to evaluate authority," said Peacock. "Patent-compliant infrastructure is not optional for brands that want to remain visible as search evolves toward AI-generated summaries and entity-based ranking."

The service operates across two primary tiers. Infrastructure Repair ($3,500-$5,000) audits and corrects existing websites against the four-patent compliance framework - addressing internal link architecture, schema deployment, entity markup, and content structure. Sovereign Build ($10,000+) delivers a complete ground-up website engineered to full FIF Protocol standards, including sub-500ms load performance, 40,000+ words of indexed content, Neural Mesh internal linking, and verified Author Entity schema.

LinkDaddy's patent-compliance model reflects a broader shift in search technology toward entity recognition, structured data validation, and AI-readable authority signals. Websites that are not structurally aligned with these systems are increasingly at risk of being overlooked by both traditional search engines and AI-generated answer platforms. Further details on the service are available at https://anthonyjamespeacock.com.

About LinkDaddy

LinkDaddy is a digital infrastructure and authority-building company headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company provides patent-compliant website builds and repairs, entity-based SEO architecture, and structured schema deployment services designed for long-term search performance and Knowledge Graph recognition. Its flagship methodology, the FIF Protocol, applies the four foundational Google patents to every client engagement. For more information, visit https://linkdaddybuild.com.

