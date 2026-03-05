MEGA BiO-LiFE Malaysia was named Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 at the Natural Health & Readers' Choice Awards 2025, while also winning Best Liver Health, Gut Care, and Heart Health Supplement categories, reaffirming its science-led leadership and strong consumer trust in Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - MEGA BiO-LiFE achieved a major industry milestone at the Natural Health & Readers' Choice Awards 2025, securing multiple category wins and earning the distinguished Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 title.

The Iconic Brand honour is an elite recognition reserved for organisations whose influence, credibility, and vision have shaped the health and wellness sector over time. For MEGA BiO-LiFE, the honour reflects over three decades of purposeful innovation and resolute dedication to consumer wellbeing.

Shaping Health Through Science

MEGA BiO-LiFE Malaysia, part of the international Mega Lifesciences Group, has consistently advanced the nutritional supplements sector through science-led formulation and stringent quality standards. The brand integrates global research with local insights to develop solutions that address evolving health needs.

Chosen by Consumers Nationwide

What sets the Natural Health & Readers' Choice Awards apart is its consumer-driven selection process. Based entirely on reader and user votes, the awards reflect real-world trust and usage. In 2025, MEGA BiO-LiFE emerged as a top choice across three essential wellness segments:

BiO-LiFE Livasil: Best Liver Health Supplement - Recognising effective nutritional support for liver function

- Recognising effective nutritional support for liver function BiO-LiFE A.B. Adult Gold Pre & Pro: Best Gut Care Supplement - Honouring formulations that promote digestive harmony

- Honouring formulations that promote digestive harmony BiO-LiFE Q10-Guard Plus: Best Heart Health Supplement - Celebrating cardiovascular-focused supplementation

These recognitions reinforce the brand's ability to deliver focused solutions grounded in nutritional science.





Representatives from MEGA BiO-LiFE proudly displaying their awards after winning Natural Health Iconic Brand 2025 and multiple categories

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/286205_71a675b8d45c581d_002full.jpg

Building Confidence Across Generations

MEGA BiO-LiFE's consistent emphasis on quality, transparency, and efficacy has earned it strong loyalty among Malaysian consumers. Over the years, the brand has received numerous achievements, including the Guardian Customers' Choice Awards, Malaysia Health & Wellness Brand Awards, Natural Health Awards, and Motherhood Choice Awards, spanning categories such as probiotics, heart care, liver health, joint support, and children's nutrition.

The recognition received at the Natural Health & Readers' Choice Awards 2025 is viewed by MEGA BiO-LiFE as a significant validation of their commitment to quality. Speaking at the awards acceptance, June Woo Kah Wai, Marketing Manager shared, "Being recognized at Natural Health Awards is truly meaningful for MEGA BiO-LiFE, as it reflects trust and confidence among our consumers, and we will continue to support healthier lives for everyone."

A Night Honouring Wellness Leaders

The awards presentation took place in Kuala Lumpur on 29 January 2026, bringing together brands recognised for their positive impact on personal health and integrated living. Since 2011, the Natural Health Readers' Choice Awards have served as a trusted benchmark for Malaysians seeking reliable wellness guidance.

Driven by a long-term vision to elevate everyday wellness, MEGA BiO-LiFE remains committed to empowering Malaysians with innovative, reliable, and science-backed wellness solutions, today and into the future.

About MEGA BiO-LiFE

MEGA BiO-LiFE has over 30 years of experience providing safe, science-backed health solutions in Malaysia. Its manufacturing facilities meet high international standards, certified by authorities in Germany, Australia, and Thailand. Guided by values of respect, trust, and care, the company's We Care philosophy promotes proactive wellness. For more information about their products, please visit https://biolife.megawecare.com

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia's leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readers with expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & Readers' Choice Awards 2025, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2025awards/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286205

Source: Plentisoft