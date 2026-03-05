Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim recognized as Global Top Employer for 2026



05.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



One of only 17 companies worldwide to receive the prestigious certification from the Top Employers Institute



Top Employer certification was awarded to 27 different Holcim countries across all of its regions

Holcim has been named a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for a second consecutive year, one of only 17 companies worldwide to receive the certification recognizing organizations that meet the highest standards across their people practices. With 27 of its markets certified, Holcim achieved a global score of 87%, outperforming the global benchmark. The company ranked highest in areas including Ethics & Integrity, Learning, and Business Strategy, reflecting the culture of performance and value creation that is driving Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. Miljan Gutovic, CEO: "A strategic growth driver of Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy is our culture of performance and value creation for people, customers and shareholders. We call this the Holcim Spirit, centered on purpose, people and performance. Today's award goes to my more than 45 000 colleagues who live the Holcim Spirit every day and who make Holcim the best place to work." Carmen Diaz, Chief People & Sustainability Officer: "We are creating the best workplace where talent is nurtured through programs such as our Holcim University, diversity is celebrated, employees are engaged, and health and safety is our top priority. This recognition is a reflection of how we are fulfilling our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction." The Top Employer benchmark evaluates companies against global standards in career development, learning, well-being, and compensation practices. Companies that receive the Global Top Employer designation must be certified as a Regional Top Employer in a minimum number of countries and regions, including the country of their global headquarters. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45 000 employees in 43 attractive markets - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa - and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to walling and roofing - powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here . Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



