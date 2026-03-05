Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 07:42 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Huawei Unveils the Xinghe AI Full-Scope Security Campus Solution, Reshaping Campus Security with AI

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei unveiled the Xinghe AI Full-Scope Security Campus Solution designed to reshape campus network security in the AI era. Huawei also announced the first commercial release of the AirEngine Pre Wi-Fi 8 AP, marking another milestone in wireless reliability, performance, and mobile experience.

Shawn Zhao delivering a speech

Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "In the AI era, campus networks have moved beyond connectivity and become the secure hub connecting digital and physical worlds. Huawei's Xinghe AI Full-Scope Security Campus Solution meets this by offering asset, connectivity, spatial, and privacy security."

  • Asset security: Huawei's solution leverages clustering identification to automatically recognize dumb terminals with 95% accuracy. By combining terminal behavior anomaly detection with local inference on switches, it can detect terminal behavior anomalies in seconds and proactively block them, preventing intrusions.

  • Connectivity security: Huawei's solution harnesses Wi-Fi Shield to eliminate data eavesdropping at the physical layer. It also employs end-to-end MACsec and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) to provide long-term security assurance for data transmission, even as quantum computing matures.

  • Spatial security: Huawei's solution detects the spatial status of spatial security on a campus network through a single wireless AP, identifying unauthorized activities in seconds.

  • Privacy security: Huawei's iGuard AP accurately detects illegal imaging devices such as hidden cameras to safeguard trade secrets and personal privacy in private places such as executive offices and hotel rooms.

Huawei also showcased many innovative campus network products.

  • AirEngine Pre Wi-Fi 8 AP: This AP leverages Intelligent Coordinated Scheduling and Spatial Reuse (iCSSR)-a multi-AP collaboration technology-to reduce co-channel interference while doubling network performance. Its Smart Beamforming (Smart BF) technology detects user movement within milliseconds and ensures no speed degradation in terminal mobility environments. Advanced Same Frequency Network (ASFN) technology virtualizes multiple APs into a single super AP, enabling zero roaming across the network.

  • CloudEngine twins switches: To prevent access failures for single-uplink endpoints, Huawei's twins switches adopt a multi-switching matrix architecture, which ensures sub-second fault recovery and seamless, zero-downtime upgrades, delivering a high-performance, highly reliable network experience with uninterrupted services.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate to build high-quality 10 Gbps campus network foundation, and drive industry intelligence, together with customers, partners, and industry organizations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926109/Shawn_Zhao_delivering_a_speech.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-the-xinghe-ai-full-scope-security-campus-solution-reshaping-campus-security-with-ai-302705008.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.