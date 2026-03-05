SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070) and Simbe announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration to further integrate autonomous store intelligence with SOLUM's Newton Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) infrastructure across Europe. The collaboration was highlighted at EuroShop, where Simbe's Store Intelligence platform was demonstrated live at the SOLUM booth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304620371/en/

SOLUM and Simbe announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration to further integrate autonomous store intelligence with SOLUM's Newton Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) infrastructure across Europe. (Image: SOLUM)

Simbe recently introduced Tally 4.0, the next generation of their autonomous shelf-scanning robot, reflecting the company's continued evolution in retail shelf digitization, incorporating extended runtime, enhanced edge computing, and advanced vision capabilities. Designed to deliver deeper shelf coverage and real-time data insights at enterprise scale, the platform transforms physical shelf conditions into actionable operational intelligence. Simbe powers shelf intelligence for the most retail banners worldwide.

By integrating Simbe's autonomous shelf data with SOLUM's Newton ESL platform, retailers can connect real-time visibility with dependable digital execution. Pricing discrepancies, out-of-stocks, and merchandising gaps identified by Simbe's platform can be reflected through SOLUM's Newton ESL, which is engineered for stable connectivity, fast updates, and centralized cloud-based control across large store estates.

The combination reduces reliance on manual store audits while enabling a continuous feedback loop between shelf conditions and digital communication. This strengthens pricing consistency, supports improved on-shelf availability, and enhances overall operational discipline in dynamic retail environments.

During EuroShop, retailers experienced how autonomous store intelligence and scalable ESL infrastructure can operate together as part of a unified store framework. The live demonstration sparked constructive discussions around deployment strategies and integration pathways, with both companies agreeing to continue working closely with interested European retailers to advance intelligent store modernization initiatives.

Paul Warren, VP of EMEA Sales at Simbe said,

"Tally 4.0 represents an important step in connecting digital decision-making with physical store reality-with a data foundation also built to integrate with social and agentic commerce channels. Expanding our collaboration with SOLUM enables us to further embed autonomous store intelligence within scalable retail infrastructure across Europe."

Daniel Lee, CEO at SOLUM Europe added,

"Physical store intelligence becomes transformative when it operates within a connected retail ecosystem. Integrating Simbe's autonomous robotics with our Newton ESL backbone extends that ecosystem into the aisle, linking real-time shelf visibility with resilient digital infrastructure across large retail environments."

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

www.solum-group.com

About Simbe

Simbe is the global leader in retail shelf digitization. Its Store Intelligence platform combines advanced computer vision, AI, and automation to give retailers real-time visibility into every shelf, product, and store. Deployed across 10 countries and trusted by retailers across nearly a dozen sectors, Simbe empowers organizations to scale intelligent automation, improve operational precision, and elevate both associate and shopper experiences.

www.simberobotics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304620371/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

SOLUM Europe GmbH

Jiyoo Hwang

jiyoo.hwang@solum-group.com

Simbe

press@simberobotics.com